IoT Market Insights By Growth, Research Methodology, Emerging Trends and Forecast

Internet of Things (IoT) market worth USD 1470.8 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 2995.2 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.6% between 2016 and 2022.

We know that within the Iot market the intelligent system will be the largest type segment while software will be the fastest growing segment growing at a CAGR ranging from 15% to 20% during the forecast period. In addition, the operation management will be the fastest growing service segment in the market growing at a CAGR ranging from 15% to 20% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region will be the fastest growing geographic region in the market growing at a CAGR of more than 15% by 2022.

Growing digitization of the business models across medium enterprises primary drivers fueling the growth of the iot market

The introduction of smart city initiatives by government and rising adoption of smartphone and tablet expected to boost growth of iot market

Other factors such as increasing introduction to smart devices and appliances widening application areas and growing transition from IPV4 to IPV6 are increasing the ontake in iot technology across globe.However the high selling price of smart devices and appliances is impeding the growth of the market. Data privacy and security threats and lack of awareness in developing regions hampering growth of the global market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the iot market by the following segments:

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Type

Intelligent System

Software

Service

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Software

Software

Security Software

Data Management Software

Analytics Software

Communication Software

Other Software

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Service

Consulting Service

Integration & Implementation Service

Outsourcing Service

Repair and Maintenance Service

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by End-User

Public Sector

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utility

Transportation

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the Internet of Things (IoT) market include:

IBM Corporation

Cisco System, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Company

Microsoft Corporation

Accenture PLC

Oracle Corporation

SAP S.E.

General Electric

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

