Cloud Infrastructure Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities

Cloud Infrastructure Market worth USD 17.61 Billion in 2016 and Expected To Reach USD 66.46 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 24.77% between 2016 and 2022.Our industry experts anticipate that within the cloud infrastructure market, the hybrid deployment model is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR ranging from 25% to 30% during the forecast period. In addition, the networks segment is expected to dominate the components segment based on the growth rate, growing at a CAGR ranging from 40% to 45% during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, growing at a CAGR ranging from 25% to 30% by 2022.

In-depth analysis of the market ecosystem and its impact on the revenue growth

Detailed analysis of the significant sustainability strategies adopted by the major players in this market

Growing focus of the enterprises on data security and governance is driving the growth of the cloud infrastructure market across the globe.Enhanced reliability and business productivity are the other factors responsible for the growth of Cloud Infrastructure market.Increasing shift of end-user verticals especially BFSI, healthcare & retail sectors towards cloud-based infrastructure software and solution is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.However, lack of trust on common and shared cloud space, along with the low level of technological support for cloud infrastructure establishment are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the cloud infrastructure market by the following segments:

Cloud infrastructure Market, by Deployment Models

Private

Public

Hybrid

Cloud Infrastructure Market, by Components

Networks

Storage System

Servers

Cloud Infrastructure Market, by End-users

BFSI

Telecom& IT

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government & Education

Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the cloud infrastructure market include:

Amazon.com, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

AT&T Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

