Hardware Security Module Market Comprehensive Report 2022: Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2030

Hardware Security Module Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Hardware Security Module Market by region.

The global hardware security module market size was US$ 1.3 billion in 2021. The global hardware security market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.12 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of the hardware security module in the automotive and transportation segment are forecast to drive the growth of the global hardware security module market. The global hardware security module market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the rising cases of data breaches and cyber-attacks. The service providers in the hardware security module (HSM) have mandatory compliance with the internal and external privacy laws. Thus, strict data protection regulations are forecast to boost the market growth.

The rising demand for digital payment methods is forecast to propel the hardware security module market forward. Many firms and corporations aspire to achieve point-to-point encryption by complying with PCI rules, opening up new potential for the global market.

The high cost of implementation may limit the growth of the global hardware security module market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global market for hardware security modules is forecast to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has pushed a number of businesses and organizations to stop the operations. Moreover, the pandemic has caused severe supply chain disruptions, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global hardware security module market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global hardware security module market. The growth of the market is attributed to the high adoption and penetration of security modules in the region. In addition, the growing engagement of a significant number of organizations across the region will benefit the hardware security module market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is forecast to register significant growth, owing to the growing demand for hardware security modules from end-use industries like banking and financial services, government, manufacturing, technology, communications, industrial, energy, etc.

Competitors in the Market

Gemalto NV

Thales e-Security Incorporated

Utimaco GmbH

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

FutureX

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP

SWIFT

Atos SE

Ultra-Electronics

Yubico

Securosys SA

CardContact Systems GmbH

Ledger SAS

SPYRUS

West One Technical Limited

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global hardware security module market segmentation focuses on Type, Deployment, Applications, End-Use, and Region.

Based on the type, the hardware security module market has been segmented into –

LAN-Based HSM/Network-Attached HSM

PCIE-Based/Embedded Plug-ins HSM

USB-Based/Portable HSM

Based on the deployment type, the hardware security module market has been segmented into –

On-premise

Cloud

Based on the applications, the hardware security module market has been segmented into –

Payment Processing

Code and Document Signing

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)

Transport Layer Security (TLS)

Authentication

Database Encryption

PKI or Credential Management

Application-Level Encryption

Based on the end-use industry, the hardware security module market has been segmented into –

Banking and Financial Services

Government

Technology and Communications

Industrial and Manufacturing Industry

Energy and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Products

Healthcare and Life Science

Others (Entertainment and Media, Education, and Transportation)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

