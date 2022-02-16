IoT in healthcare Market Research Report 2022: Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2030

IoT in healthcare Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the IoT in healthcare Market by region.

The global IoT in healthcare market size was US$ 167.5 billion in 2021. The global IoT in healthcare market is forecast to reach US$ 238.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising trend of wearable technology is forecast to drive the growth of the global IoT in healthcare market. In addition, the increasing penetration of digital technologies in healthcare segment will propel the IoT in healthcare market forward.

The growing focus of healthcare bodies towards adopting advanced technologies will contribute to the market growth. In addition, the growing geriatric population and growing cases of chronic diseases will propel the IoT in healthcare market forward.

The increasing number of partnerships and acquisitions will contribute to the market growth. For instance, Philips inked a pact with Open Market to introduce a remote sensor technology that also offers mobile messaging, called e-Alert. Thus, more such advancements are likely to surge the growth of the global IoT in healthcare market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly contributed to the growth of the IoT in healthcare market. Healthcare bodies in several countries began implementing IoT in their healthcare systems. In addition, the technology is routinely used to ensure that COVID-19 patients are properly monitored. Thus, it indicates that the global IoT in healthcare market witnessed significant growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In China, healthcare bodies began deploying IoT devices and robots in order to check patients’ body temperatures, monitor heart rates, and measure sugar levels. Thus, it has significantly contributed to the growth of the global IoT in healthcare market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global IoT in healthcare market, owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies. In addition, high healthcare expenditure and the increasing prevalence of diseases will contribute to the growth of the regional market.

Asia-Pacific IoT in healthcare market is forecast to gain traction due to favorable government policies and rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the region will benefit the regional IoT in healthcare market.

Competitors in the Market

Agamatrix Inc.

Armis Inc.

Capsule Technologies, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comarch SA

GE Healthcare

HQSoftware

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

KORE Wireless Group

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

OSP Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Oxagile LLC

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

SAP SE

ScienceSoft

Siemens AG

Softweb Solutions Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare Solutions

Telit

Welch Allyn, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Based on the component, the IoT in the healthcare market has been segmented into –

System and Software

Medical Devices

Services

Connectivity Technology

Based on the application, the IoT in the healthcare market has been segmented into-

Inpatient Monitoring

Telemedicine

Connected Imaging

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Others

Based on the connectivity, the IoT in the healthcare market has been segmented into-

Wi-Fi

Satellite

Cellular

BLE

Near Field Communication

Zigbee

Based on the end-user, the IoT in the healthcare market has been segmented into-

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Clinical Research Organizations

Others

Based on the region, the IoT in the healthcare market has been segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

