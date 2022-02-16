3D Printing Polymer Materials Market Size 2022: Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2030

3D Printing Polymer Materials Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the 3D Printing Polymer Materials Market by region.

The global 3D printing polymer materials market size was US$ 451.1 million in 2021. The global 3D printing polymer materials market is forecast to grow to US$ 751.7 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Factors influencing the Market

In the current scenario, almost every industry, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, defense, is adopting 3D printing technology. As a result, the global 3D printing polymer materials market will witness ample growth opportunities in the coming years.

The 3D printing polymer materials market is forecast to witness solid traction due to the mass production of components and the growing number of advancements. Royal DSM N.V. unveiled high-performing 3D printing materials, Somos PerFORM Reflect and Arnitel ID2060 HT in November 2018. Furthermore, Stratasys, Ltd. unveiled next-generation PolyJet 3D Printers in the same year.

The beneficial applications of 3D printing polymer materials in the aerospace & defense sector are projected to propel the growth of the overall global market.

Engineering students use 3D printing technology to develop prototypes of their projects. Thus, the adoption of the technology in the educational segment is forecast to surge the market growth in the coming years.

The high cost of 3D printing materials may act as a significant challenge in the 3D printing polymer materials market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 crisis has negatively impacted the 3D printing polymer materials market as the demand for the material reduced drastically from various end-user industries. In addition, economic slowdown and disruptions in disposable income patterns further hampered market growth.

Massive disruptions in the global supply chain surged delays in import and export activities. As a result, all of this hampered the growth of the 3D printing polymer materials market. On the contrary, the healthcare segment witnessed a significant burden due to the rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Thus, the global 3D printing polymer materials market witnessed notable recovery in that segment.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest 3D printing polymer materials market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the high demand for metal-based materials from the aerospace & defense, and automotive industries. In addition, the rising penetration of advanced technologies and high spending from governments in healthcare and defense is likely to surge the growth of the 3D printing polymer materials market. Furthermore, the region is home to some of the prominent players like Stratasys, 3D Systems, and others. Thus, all of these factors will benefit the regional 3D printing polymer materials market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Stratasys

3D Systems

EOS

Voxeljet

Envision Tec

Taulman 3D

Asiga

Bucktown Polymers

Carima

DWS

ColorFabb

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global 3D printing polymer materials market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Based on Type

Photopolymer

PLA

ABS

PMMA

Others

Based on Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Construction

Education

Others



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.:-

