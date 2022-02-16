North America Natural Gas Engine Market Growth 2021, Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry Size, Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2030

North America Natural Gas Engine Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the North America Natural Gas Engine Market by region.

North America Natural Gas Engine Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Engine Family (Spark Ignited Engine, Dual Fuel Type Engine, High Pressure Direct Injection),

Power Output (15KW-100KW, 100KW-399KW, 400KW-800KW, 1000-2000KW, 3000KW-4500KW),

Applications (Natural Gas Gensets, Natural Gas Automotive, Decentralized Energy Generation),

Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico).

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In engine family, spark ignited engine segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increasing adoption of engines in various applications.

In power output, 15KW – 100KW segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to high rise in smaller and portable applications.

In application, natural gas automotive segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increased sales in vehicles and automotive industry.

Key Market Players

The key market players for North America natural gas engine market are listed below;

Cummins Inc.

Siemens

Caterpillar

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.,

INNIO

Doosan Corporation

DEUTZ AG

Wartsila

GPI

YANMAR CO. LTD.,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce plc

MAN SE

Liebherr

Niigata Power Systems Co. Ltd.

JFE Engineering Corporation

Westport

Others

