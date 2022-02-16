Insight Engines Market Share 2021 Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

Global insight engines market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Global insight engines market by region.

Global insight engines market is expected to reach a CAGR of 24.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market Segmentation

By Insight Type (Prescriptive Insights, Predictive Insights, and Descriptive Insights),

Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises),

Component (Tools and Services),

Application (Workforce Management, Customer Experience Management, Operations Management, Risk And Compliance Management, Sales and Marketing Management and Others),

Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises),

Industry Vertical (Telecom and IT, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Media and Entertainment and Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

On the basis of insight type, the market is segmented into prescriptive insights, predictive insights, and descriptive insights.

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into tools and services. The services are sub-segmented into professional services and managed services.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into workforce management, customer experience management, operations management, risk and compliance management, sales and marketing management and others.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the basis of industrial vertical, the market is segmented into telecom and IT, banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, manufacturing, government, media and entertainment and others.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global insight engines market are listed below;

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

Attivio

Sinequa

Coveo Solutions Inc.

Celonis

Funnelback

IntraFind Inc.

Lucidworks

Insight engines, Inc.

Mindbreeze GmbH

Squirro by Nektoon AG

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Expert System S.p.A

Veritone, Inc.

Dassault Syst?mes

Smartlogic Semaphore Ltd

BA Insight

ForwardLane

CognitiveScale

Comintelli

ActiveViam

Lattice Engines, Inc.

Prevedere, Inc.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

