Europe IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size, Dynamics with Top Players, CAGR Value, Opportunities, Regional Growth and Forecast to 2030

Europe IoT (Internet of Things) for public safety market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Europe IoT (Internet of Things) for public safety market by region.

Europe IoT (Internet of Things) for public safety market is expected to reach a CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market Segmentation

By Component (Solutions, Platform and Service),

End User (Industrial IoT, Connected Healthcare, Smart Transportation, Smart Utilities, Smart Building and Home Automation, Homeland Security and Others),

Application (Surveillance and Security, Disaster Management and Critical Infrastructure Security),

Country (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Belgium and Rest of Europe) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In component, solutions segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increased focus of government in pertaining IoT public safety solutions in verticals such as manufacturing, smart city, connected medicals and others.

In end user, smart building and home automation segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to rising adoption of advance safety IoT technologies in verticals such as manufacturing, oil& gas and others.

In application, disaster management segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to owing to increased focus of government in developed and developing countries for the implementation of advance IoT public safety solutions in police department, defense and others in order to stop any dangerous activities in nation.

Key Market Players

The key market players for Europe IOT (internet of things) for public safety market are listed below;

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Microsoft

IBM

NEC Corporation

ThroughTek Co., Ltd

Iskratel

Securens

SmartCone Technologies Inc.

KOVA Corporation,

ESRI

Cradlepoint, Inc.

ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY

X-Systems

West Corporation

Carbyne

Star Controls, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Sierra Wireless

Telit

Nokia

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

