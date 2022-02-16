Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Size 2021 Analysis by Business Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Prominent Players Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, and Forecast till 2030

Asia Pacific smart lighting market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Asia Pacific smart lighting market by region.

Asia Pacific smart lighting market is expected to reach a CAGR of 23.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market Segmentation

By Offering (Hardware {Lights and Luminaries, Lighting Controls, Relay Units}, Software {Local/ Web Based, Cloud Based}, Services {Design and Engineering, Installation Services, Post Installation Services}), Installation Type (Retrofit Installation, New Installation), Communication Technology (Wired Technology, Wireless Technology), Application Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In offering, Hardware segment is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific smart lighting market due to the increase in the application of LED lighting products such are bulbs, luminaires and lamps for indoor and outdoor spaces as well as rising awareness regarding energy consumption in LED lighting.

In installation type, retrofit installation segment is expected to dominate the global smart lighting market due to its low installation cost as compared to new fixtures.

In communication technology,wired technology is augmenting the maximum share as it is considered to be 20% – 30% less expensive than their wireless along with reduced energy consumption. Wireless technology is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasting period due to increasing accessibility of open source software and advancement in wireless technologies and rising demand of wireless smart lighting systems for both building and home automation.

In application type, Residential segment is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific smart lighting market due to the increase in the application of lighting control system at homes and workplaces. These are cost saving and helps in reduced energy consumption along with productivity maximization. Wireless technology is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasting period due to increase in usage of smart lighting in many residential areas which mostly utilizes wireless technology lighting solutions such as smartphone using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave, and even wireless radio for better connectivity and easy to access.

Key Market Players

The key market players for Asia Pacific smart lighting market are listed below;

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. ,

Hafele,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Cree, Inc. ,

Digital Lumens, Inc.,

OSRAM GmbH.,

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc,

Legrand SA,

Seiko Epson Corporation,

Encelium technologies,

Virtual Extension,

Zumtobel Group AG,

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting,

Schneider Electric SE,

Eaton,

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.,

Syska LED

Beam Labs B.V.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

