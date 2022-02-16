Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 16), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 18.8 kilometers west-southwest of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 20.6 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and a 2 in Nantou County. A lesser intensity of 1 was reported in Taichung City, Yilan County, Taitung County, Yunlin County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, and Chiayi County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.

While earthquakes occur frequently in Taiwan, most occur near or in eastern counties, as the Huadong Valley was formed when the Eurasian and Philippine Sea plates collided. The valley marks the exact location where the latter overlaps the former.