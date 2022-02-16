Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Feb. 16) announced 14 local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 53 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 852.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include seven men and seven women ranging in age from under five to their 50s. Of these, eight were located in Kaohsiung City, four in New Taipei City, one in Taoyuan City, and one in Tainan City.

Imported cases

The 53 cases include 27 males and 26 females ranging from under five years old to their 70s. Of these,16 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 37 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Jan. 6 and Feb. 15 from the U.S. (10 cases), the U.K., Indonesia, Japan, Italy, France, India, China, Bangladesh, Ireland, Canada, Malawi, Germany, Mauritius, Spain, Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Cambodia. The country of origin of 14 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 6,052,334 COVID tests, with 6,032,319 coming back negative. Of the 19,732 confirmed cases, 4,336 were imported, 15,342 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 131 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 852 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 839 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 28 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 13 other deaths were imported cases.