Taiwan envoy to Israel vows to strengthen bilateral exchanges

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Representative to Israel Li Ya-ping (李雅萍) vowed to strengthen bilateral cultural, education, and city exchanges during a meeting with Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen on Monday (Feb. 14.)

Li visited Shama's office, where she congratulated him on Ramat Gan’s achievements in the 100 years since it was founded, CNA reported.

The representative pointed out that Taoyuan and Ramat Gan established sister-city relations in 2016, saying it not only instilled new energy into bilateral exchanges but also further deepened the friendship between Taiwanese and Israelis. She expressed hope that more exchanges can be organized once the pandemic subsides.

Shama, who was elected mayor in 2018, said that Taiwan's high-tech development is world-renowned and called the country an indispensable business partner for the world. He said Taiwan has a rich and diverse culture and that he looked forward to building a bridge of friendship for the younger generation through education and cultural activities.

Ramat Gan is located near the district of Tel Aviv. The city has developed rapidly in recent years, attracting both Israeli and international high-tech companies, including the Israel Diamond Exchange, the world's largest diamond exchange, according to a Taipei Economic and Cultural Office press release.