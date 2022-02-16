Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan envoy to Israel vows to strengthen bilateral exchanges

Representative Li Ya-ping recently discussed Taiwan-Israel ties with Ramat Gan mayor

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/16 15:08
Ramat Gan skyline. (Flickr, Ted Eytan photo)

Ramat Gan skyline. (Flickr, Ted Eytan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Representative to Israel Li Ya-ping (李雅萍) vowed to strengthen bilateral cultural, education, and city exchanges during a meeting with Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen on Monday (Feb. 14.)

Li visited Shama's office, where she congratulated him on Ramat Gan’s achievements in the 100 years since it was founded, CNA reported.

The representative pointed out that Taoyuan and Ramat Gan established sister-city relations in 2016, saying it not only instilled new energy into bilateral exchanges but also further deepened the friendship between Taiwanese and Israelis. She expressed hope that more exchanges can be organized once the pandemic subsides.

Shama, who was elected mayor in 2018, said that Taiwan's high-tech development is world-renowned and called the country an indispensable business partner for the world. He said Taiwan has a rich and diverse culture and that he looked forward to building a bridge of friendship for the younger generation through education and cultural activities.

Ramat Gan is located near the district of Tel Aviv. The city has developed rapidly in recent years, attracting both Israeli and international high-tech companies, including the Israel Diamond Exchange, the world's largest diamond exchange, according to a Taipei Economic and Cultural Office press release.
Taiwan
Israel
Ramat Gan
Carmel Shama-Hacohen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan High Court upholds 3-day detention sentence for man convicted of slandering CECC head
Taiwan High Court upholds 3-day detention sentence for man convicted of slandering CECC head
2022/02/15 18:33
Taiwan ranks 6th in world in economic freedom, China 158th
Taiwan ranks 6th in world in economic freedom, China 158th
2022/02/15 17:40
Legislative Yuan speaker lauds Taiwan-South Korea democratic partnership
Legislative Yuan speaker lauds Taiwan-South Korea democratic partnership
2022/02/15 17:31
Strategies for Taiwan Xi is learning from Ukraine crisis: Think tank analyst
Strategies for Taiwan Xi is learning from Ukraine crisis: Think tank analyst
2022/02/15 17:27
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
2022/02/15 17:25