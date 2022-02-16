House leads New Mexico to 75-66 win over No. 22 Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 34 points and New Mexico played stingy defense to beat No. 22 Wyoming 75-66 on Tuesday night.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 18 for the Lobos (11-14, 3-8 Mountain West) and Jay Allen-Tovar had 15, including a crucial 3-pointer with 43 seconds left to extend New Mexico’s lead to 71-65.

The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Cowboys (21-4, 10-2), who were led by Graham Ike’s 26 points.

Wyoming's star Hunter Maldonado had just nine points – half his average – on 2-of-12 shooting. Wyoming shot 41.1% from the field, well below its season average of 48.1%.

The game was tight throughout, with the Lobos ending the game on a 7-0 run. But New Mexico took the lead midway through the second half with a 13-6 spurt that included eight points from House.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming came into the game having won 12 of 13, and was ranked for the first time since 2015. The Cowboys No. 22 slot was their best since the 1988 season.

This was New Mexico first win over a ranked opponent under coach Richard Pitino and first since the 2018-19 season.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys are home Saturday against Air Force, a team they beat 63-61 on Jan. 28.

The Lobos remain home against Colorado State on Thursday.