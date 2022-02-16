Alexa
Walker, Buffs extend streaks toppling struggling Oregon St.

By Associated Press
2022/02/16 12:19
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jabari Walker tied a career-high 24 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and Colorado won its third straight, beating Oregon State 90-64 on Tuesday night.

The Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7 Pac-12) started their three-game streak with an 86-63 win against the Beavers in Boulder, Colorado on Feb. 5. Meanwhile, the sophomore Walker now has a double-double streak that has reached four-straight games and has 13 on the year. It's the third time in his career he's reached 24 points.

Colorado went to intermission on a 14-2 run in the final 3:31, led 44-32 and were largely in control the rest of the way.

Dashawn Davis' three-point play with 15:54 remaining brought the Beavers within 48-44, but Colorado pushed the lead back to double digits for good when sophomore reserve Luke O'Brien sank a 3-pointer more than four minutes later.

Nique Clifford's 3-pointer with 5:59 left gave Colorado its first 20-point margin at 79-59.

O'Brien scored a career-high 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting including 3 for 4 from 3-point range. Tristan da Silva added 15 points and Clifford 14 for Colorado, which distributed a season-high 20 assists on 31-made shots.

Davis lead Oregon State (3-20, 1-12) with 22 points.

The Buffs travel to the Bay Area to face California on Thursday and Stanford on Saturday. Oregon State faces third-ranked Arizona on Thursday and Arizona State on Saturday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

