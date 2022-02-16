Five Mavericks score in double figures, snap Miami's streak

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic collide as they vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketb... Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic collide as they vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, center, attempts a shot against Miami Heat forwards Haywood Highsmith (24) and Jimmy Butler during the first half ... Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, center, attempts a shot against Miami Heat forwards Haywood Highsmith (24) and Jimmy Butler during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, center, passes past Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven, left, and forward Jimmy Butler during the first half of an N... Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, center, passes past Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven, left, and forward Jimmy Butler during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, right, drives up against Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesda... Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, right, drives up against Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven, left, and Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game,... Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven, left, and Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) attempts a shot against Miami Heat forwards Haywood Highsmith (24) and Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half... Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) attempts a shot against Miami Heat forwards Haywood Highsmith (24) and Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Miami Heat 107-99 Tuesday night.

Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber each finished with 19 points and Dorian Finney Smith had 14 points for the Mavericks, who have won 17 of 23 since Jan. 1 and snapped Miami’s five-game winning streak.

Recently acquired Davis Bertans had 12 points for Dallas in his debut. Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie were acquired from Washington for Kristaps Porzingis on Feb. 12. Dinwiddie finished with four points.

Miami's Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 29 points and Bam Adebayo finished with 21 for the Heat, which is now tied for the East lead with Chicago.

Doncic’s 11 points in the third period helped the Mavericks erase an eight-point halftime deficit, outscoring Miami 30-19. Dallas took its first lead since early in the second period with about 31 seconds left in the third on Bertans’ 3-point play.

Kleber’s layup 3:03 into the fourth quarter gave Dallas its first double-digit lead at 91-81.

Miami got to 99-95 on Butler’s jumper with 3:50 before 3 pointers from Brunson and Kleber helped Dallas secure the season-series split.

Miami guard Tyler Herro, who averages the team’s second-best 20 points per game, didn’t play because of a right knee contusion. In the Heat’s win over Brooklyn on Saturday, Herro returned from a two-game absence (right knee soreness) and scored 15 points.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: F/G Reggie Bullock (left hip contusion) F Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) and G Trey Burks (right shoulder sprain) sat out.

Heat: C Dewayne Dedmon (back spasms) didn’t play. ... F Haywood Highsmith signed his second 10-day contract and scored six points. Highsmith joined the club on Dec. 30, when multiple Heat players went into COVID-19 protocols.

RESTRUCTURED

The Heat signed Caleb Martin to a standard contract, replacing the two-way deal the forward had played through the first 57 games. An offseason acquisition after being released by Charlotte, the 26-year-old is averaging nine points per game and shooting a career-best 50% from the field.

UP NEXT:

Mavericks: Visit New Orleans on Thursday.

Heat: Visit Charlotte on Thursday. ___

