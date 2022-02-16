Alexa
Switzerland 8, South Korea 4

By Associated Press
2022/02/16 12:05
Switzerland 8, South Korea 4

Switzerland 8, South Korea 4

Switzerland 0 2 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 2 8
South Korea 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 4
Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 83.

M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

South Korea

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 83.

Kim E. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Kim S. Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Updated : 2022-02-16 13:53 GMT+08:00

