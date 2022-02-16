Crosby scores 500th goal, Penguins rally past Flyers in OT

A puck is handed behind Sidney Crosby while he is on the bench right after he scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during ... A puck is handed behind Sidney Crosby while he is on the bench right after he scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Philadelphia Flyers' Justin Braun, right, skates to the bench behind Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring against the Penguins during... Philadelphia Flyers' Justin Braun, right, skates to the bench behind Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring against the Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang (58) leaps in celebration with Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring the game winning goal past Philadelphia Flyers goalte... Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang (58) leaps in celebration with Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring the game winning goal past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Fans cheer as Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang (58) celebrates with teammates Jake Guentzel (59) and Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring the game winning... Fans cheer as Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang (58) celebrates with teammates Jake Guentzel (59) and Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring the game winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with Jake Guentzel (59) after he scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, ... Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with Jake Guentzel (59) after he scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

A fan holds up a sign recognizing the 500th goal after Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, (87) scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelp... A fan holds up a sign recognizing the 500th goal after Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, (87) scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) scores his 500th NHL career goal on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, left, during the first period ... Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) scores his 500th NHL career goal on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored his 500th goal and Pittsburgh teammate Kris Letang capped a late rally to send the Penguins past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in overtime Tuesday night.

Crosby became the 46th player in NHL history to reach the milestone when he beat Carter Hart from the goal line on the power play at 16:34 of the first period to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. Crosby’s teammates poured over the boards in a raucous celebration after the 34-year-old joined Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux as the only Penguins players with 500 career goals.

Jake Guentzel and Chad Ruhwedel scored 18 seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit, and Letang’s wrist shot by Hart 31 seconds into OT gave the Penguins their fourth straight win.

Dominik Simon also scored for Pittsburgh, and Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots as the Penguins stayed atop the Metropolitan Division by sending the last-place Flyers to their third consecutive loss.

Scott Laughton, Nick Seeler and Justin Braun scored during a second-period outburst as the Flyers took command. Hart finished with 29 saves but lost his third straight start. Claude Giroux also scored for Philadelphia.

RANGERS 2, BRUINS 1, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of a shootout and New York edged Boston for its third straight win.

Filip Chytil scored the tying goal in the third period to help the Rangers, playing their first game in two weeks, win for the eighth time in 11 games. Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots to win for the 10th time in 11 starts and improve to 23-5-2 on the season.

Charlie Coyle scored in the first period for the Bruins, who have lost six of nine (3-4-2). Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves.

LIGHTNING 6, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in a 3:04 span of the third period as Tampa Bay rallied from an early two-deficit to beat New Jersey.

Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn scored 41 seconds apart late in the second to tie it 3-all. Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 8-2-1 in its last 11 games.

Devils rookie Dawson Mercer had a goal and two assists for New Jersey, which has lost nine of 11. Jack Hughes and Yegor Sharangovich each added a goal and an assist. Jon Gillies made 24 saves before being lifted after the sixth Lightning goal.

Hedman broke the 3-all tie with a slap shot from the point at 7:17 of the third.

BLUES 5, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist to lead St. Louis over Ottawa.

Tarasenko’s first goal put the Blues up 2-1 in the second period, and his second was an empty-netter that came with about two minutes left in a game that was well in hand.

Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas and Oskar Sundqivst also scored for the Blues. Ville Husso made 18 saves.

Tim Stutzle and Parker Kelly scored for the Senators. Matt Murray made 27 saves before getting injured in the third period.

SABRES 6, ISLANDERS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 2:55 left in Buffalo's victory over New York.

Alex Tuch added a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo and Henri Jokiharju also scored. Dylan Cozens had three assists and Peyton Krebs added two. Dustin Tokarski made 30 saves.

Kyle Palmieri scored twice for the Islanders, who finished out a four-game trip on a three-game skid. Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 35 of 39 shots.

