Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China's Xi: Control of Hong Kong surge is 'overriding task'

By Associated Press
2022/02/16 11:49
Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center for COVID-19, in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hong Kong's lead...

Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center for COVID-19, in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hong Kong's lead...

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s leader Xi Jinping took a personal interest in Hong Kong’s outbreak, saying it was the local government’s “overriding task” to control the situation, a Hong Kong newspaper said on Wednesday.

Xi personally issued instructions and directed Vice Premier Han Zheng to express to the city's chief executive Carrie Lam the high level of concern Chinese Communist Party leaders had about Hong Kong's ongoing outbreak, according to Wen Wei Po, a pro-Beijing news outlet.

Zheng stressed that the Hong Kong government "should earnestly assume the main responsibility, and regard the rapid stabilization and control of the epidemic as the current overriding task” to Lam, the outlet said.

Hong Kong is facing its worst outbreak of the pandemic, topping 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day this week. The Hong Kong government has already instituted strict rules, banning gatherings of more than two households.

Zheng said China's central government agencies and neighboring Guangdong province would provide Hong Kong with resources to fight the outbreak, including rapid antigen tests, medical expertise and supplies.

China has been able to control the virus within its borders, maintaining a strict “zero-tolerance” policy which involves total lockdowns and mass testing millions of people.

Updated : 2022-02-16 13:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
"