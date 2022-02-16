Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter leads N. Iowa past Illinois St. 72-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/16 11:27
Carter leads N. Iowa past Illinois St. 72-70

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Noah Carter had 23 points and Northern Iowa edged Illinois State 72-70 on Tuesday night.

AJ Green added 20 points and six rebounds for the Panthers. Trae Berhow had 10 points and six rebounds for Northern Iowa (15-10, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

Antonio Reeves had 27 points for the Redbirds (11-16, 4-10). Kendall Lewis added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Howard Fleming Jr. had 10 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Illinois State 79-64 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-16 13:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
"