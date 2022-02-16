Nduka lifts Portland past Bushnell 84-39

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Chika Nduka recorded 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead Portland to an 84-39 win over Bushnell on Tuesday night.

Kristian Sjolund had 11 points for Portland (14-12). Tyler Robertson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Nikola Milosevic had seven rebounds. Portland posted a season-high 60 rebounds.

Stevie Schlabach had 15 points for the Beacons.

___

___

