Tarasenko nets 2 goals, Blues top Senators 5-2

Ottawa Senators centre Clark Bishop (14) falls to the ice next to St. Louis Blues defensemen Robert Bortuzzo (41) and Jake Walman (46) during the seco... Ottawa Senators centre Clark Bishop (14) falls to the ice next to St. Louis Blues defensemen Robert Bortuzzo (41) and Jake Walman (46) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) clashes with St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game T... Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) clashes with St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) watches the puck as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) tries to get past Senators left wing Tim Stut... Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) watches the puck as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) tries to get past Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

The puck shot by a St Louis Blues player goes past the outstretched glove of Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) only to slam into the boards ... The puck shot by a St Louis Blues player goes past the outstretched glove of Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) only to slam into the boards behind during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators center Clark Bishop (14) plays the puck behind the net against St. Louis Blues defenseman Jake Walman (46) during the second period of... Ottawa Senators center Clark Bishop (14) plays the puck behind the net against St. Louis Blues defenseman Jake Walman (46) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues centre Dakota Joshua (54) passes the buck behind him as Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) defends during the first perio... St. Louis Blues centre Dakota Joshua (54) passes the buck behind him as Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) reaches for the puck as St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) shoots during the first period of an N... Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) reaches for the puck as St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators center Clark Bishop (14) is caught between St. Louis Blues defensemen Robert Bortuzzo (41) and Jake Walman (46) during the second peri... Ottawa Senators center Clark Bishop (14) is caught between St. Louis Blues defensemen Robert Bortuzzo (41) and Jake Walman (46) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) is congratulated for his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey... St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) is congratulated for his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and had an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Tarasenko's first goal put the Blues up 2-1 in the second period, and his second was an empty-netter that came with about two minutes left in a game that was well in hand by then. He now has 18 goals this season.

Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas and Oskar Sundqivst also scored for the Blues, and Ville Husso made 18 saves.

Tim Stutzle and Parker Kelly scored for the Senators. Goalie Matt Murray made 27 saves before he was injured when Sundqvist fell on top of him in the third period. Anton Forsberg came in and stopped four shots.

Schenn kicked off the scoring with about 7 minutes left in the first period. Ottawa pulled even when Stutzle scored on the power play, with an assist by Brady Tkachuk, with 3 1/2 minutes left in the first. This was the Senators' first power-play goal in February as they had gone 0-for-14 to that point.

Tarasenko's first goal was early in the second period on a power play, followed about three minutes later with a goal from Thomas (assisted by Tarasenko) to put the Blues up 3-1.

Ottawa's final goal, from Kelly, came at 6:53 into the second period to pull within a goal.

Halfway through the third period, the Blues pulled away with Sundqvist's fourth goal of the season. Tarasenko padded St. Louis' lead with his empty netter.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Montreal on Thursday.

Senators: At Buffalo on Thursday.

