Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2021-2030 | Faure Herman, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Krohne, Siemens AG, and Spectris PLC

Ultrasonic flowmeter market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the ultrasonic flowmeter market by region.

The global ultrasonic flowmeter market was valued at $650.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $959.8 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Ultrasonic flowmeters use ultrasonic technology to measure flow rate of fluids such as liquids and gases. They are fundamentally based on Doppler and transit-time technology that transmit and receive sound waves to determine the velocity of a fluid flowing in a pipe. Velocity of a fluid is interpreted to calculate the flow rate of the liquid. Compared to other types of flowmeters, ultrasonic flowmeters offer various advantages.

Primarily, it is a non-invasive type of flow measurement system, transducers do not come in direct contact with the process fluid and does not obstruct flow of the fluid, and are hence ideal for measuring corrosive and abrasive chemicals. Ultrasonic flowmeters are available in mounting types as well as portable flowmeters.

Demand for ultrasonic flowmeters in the oil & gas industry for custody transfer application is the major driver for the global ultrasonic flowmeter market. A high degree of accuracy is imperative to establish quantity of a product that has been transported. Even smallest amount of measurement error can be costly for receivers. Ultrasonic flowmeters are available for custody transfer applications for as accurate as 0.1%. Thus, accurate metering provided by ultrasonic technology has led to commercial confidence and helped reduce custody transfer disputes, hence is massively adopted in the oil & gas operations.

In addition, demand for non-invasive measuring systems in wastewater management, power generation, and chemical industries has also increased adoption of ultrasonic flowmeters. However, high initial cost of ultrasonic flowmeters over other types of flow measurement systems is expected to hamper growth of the global ultrasonic flowmeter market during the forecast period. For instance, in custody transfer applications, turbine flowmeters can also be used. Electromagnetic flowmeters are preferred for measuring electrically conductive fluids.

Product development and product launches are expected to offer fresh opportunities for growth of the ultrasonic flowmeter market. Developments could be done in the components of flowmeters or software to increase their reliability. Newer ultrasonic flowmeters are designed to deliver more accuracy and provide operational flexibility. In 2020, Emerson released Daniel T-200, a titanium-housed transducer for its gas ultrasonic flow meter product line. It was made by using metal 3D printing to improve acoustic performance of ultrasonic flowmeters in custody transfer applications. In addition, the transducer improved reliability, uptime, and safety.

Launching new products is a key developmental strategy adopted by profiled players in the ultrasonic flowmeter market. Krohne, Emerson, and Siemens are some of the manufacturers that released new models of ultrasonic flowmeters to increase their net sales as well as strengthen their presence in the market. Newer ultrasonic flowmeters are designed to deliver more accuracy and provide operational flexibility.

Major companies operating in the ultrasonic flowmeter market include: Market Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2021-2030., Endress+Hauser AG, Faure Herman, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Krohne, Siemens AG, and Spectris PLC.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2028 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Transducer Type

– Spool piece

– Inline

– Clamp-on

– Others

By Technology

– Transit-time

– Doppler

– Hybrid

By End-Use Industry

– Water and Wastewater management

– Oil and Gas

– Chemical

– Power generation

– Pharmaceuticals

– Aerospace

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

