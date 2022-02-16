Network Security Market Analysis & Growth Opportunities | FireEye, GFI Software, Avast Software, and Juniper Networks

Network Security Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Network Security Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Network Security Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

In terms of operations, every sector has been focusing on analytics to predict their future trend and growth perspective. For this purpose, large amount of data have been stored either on local storage or third-party cloud systems, this has increased the overall risk of cyberattacks, creating a strong portfolio for the network security market.

Network Security protects user network and data from breaches, intrusions and other threats. Network Security involves access control, virus and antivirus software, application security, network analytics, types of network-related security (endpoint, web, and wireless), firewalls, VPN encryption and more.

Globally, smartphone penetration has reached a spike and is estimated to alleviate, thereby achieving a twofold growth during the forecast period. With the advancement in the network technology right from integration of optical fiber and high-end wireless connectivity, has led to easy availability of internet to the normal users. This dual combination of smartphone and internet has surged the demand for e-commerce, creating a market value of $1 trillion, thereby creating a lucrative opportunity for the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Factors such as huge focus on data safety and privacy, have emerged as one of the striking factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, rise in incidences of cybercrimes coupled with huge loss has also mandated the need for effective network security solutions. However, the huge setup cost and high level of expertise required within the operations is mainly creating a staggering effect on the market. Growth of digitalization in a global manner and rapid increase in the number of cyber-attacks within the pandemic period has boosted the market growth.

The network security market is mainly segmented on the basis of component, solution, services, deployment, organization size, industry vertical and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on solution the market is segmented into Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, Network Access Control (NAC), Data Loss Prevention, IDS/IPS, Secure Web Gateways, DDoS Mitigation, Unified Threat Management and Others, while on the basis of services the market is segmented into professional and managed services.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into on premise and cloud, while on the basis of organization size the market is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into aerospace and defense, government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities and others.

Some of the key companies mentioned within the report are Cisco Systems, Solarwinds, IBM, Trend Micro, FireMon, Symantec, FireEye, GFI Software, Avast Software, and Juniper Networks.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the network security market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of network security market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Network Security Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Solution

– Services

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Solution

– Firewall

– Antivirus/Antimalware

– Network Access Control (NAC)

– Data Loss Prevention

– IDS/IPS

– Secure Web Gateways

– DDoS Mitigation

– Unified Threat Management

– Others

By Service

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprise

– Small and Medium Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

– Aerospace and Defense

– Government

– Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

– Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Energy and Utilities

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

