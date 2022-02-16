South Korean painter highest-paid YouTuber in Taiwan

Jay Lee posing with one of his pieces. (Facebook, Jay Lee Painting photo) Jay Lee posing with one of his pieces. (Facebook, Jay Lee Painting photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest tally by Ranking Hub shows a South Korean painter is the highest-paid YouTuber in Taiwan, with a monthly income of NT$4.66 million (US$168,000).

In its latest list of the 50 best-paid YouTubers in Taiwan, Ranking Hub calculated the monthly income of each entry based on an estimate of US$1.50 (NT$42) per 1,000 views. Well-known channels such as HowFun, Chien's Eating (千千進食中), and Tsai A-Ga (蔡阿嘎Life), which came in 50th, 47th, and 41st place, respectively, have a monthly income of NT$200,000 or less.



(Facebook, Tsai A-Ga photo)

Comedy channels such as This Group of People (33rd) and Wackyboys (28th), make about NT$200,000 to NT$300,000 per month. In the NT$300,000 to NT$400,000 range are NSFW (上班不要看), Holger Chen (陳之漢), Joeman, and Muyao 4 Super Playing (木曜4超玩), taking 17th, 15th, 13th, and 12th, respectively.

Breaking into the top 10 is Steak's Life (牛排生活), who is in eighth place with a monthly intake of NT$480,000. Pan Piano, whose videos show the torso of a female pianist in skimpy outfits, takes seventh with NT$510,000 in monthly revenue. Shasha77 (志祺七七) and the Huang Brothers (黃式兄弟) are in the fifth and sixth spots with NT$700,000 and NT$560,000, respectively.



(YouTube, Steak's Life screenshot)

In third place is Terry Films, the first on the list to break the NT$1 million mark with NT$1.28 million. Yes Ranger (葉式特工) takes second place with a monthly income of NT$1.82 million.

The top earner is South Korean national Jay Lee, whose instructional painting channel "Jay Lee Painting" has crushed the competition by a wide margin. Lee, who is married to a Taiwanese woman, currently has 5.2 million subscribers and gets an estimated NT$4.66 million per month from his channel.



(Instagram, This Group of People photo)

Lee's most popular video: