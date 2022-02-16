Alexa
South Korean painter highest-paid YouTuber in Taiwan

Jay Lee rakes in NT$4.66 million per month, crushing competition

  108
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/16 14:49
Jay Lee posing with one of his pieces. (Facebook, Jay Lee Painting photo)

Jay Lee posing with one of his pieces. (Facebook, Jay Lee Painting photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest tally by Ranking Hub shows a South Korean painter is the highest-paid YouTuber in Taiwan, with a monthly income of NT$4.66 million (US$168,000).

In its latest list of the 50 best-paid YouTubers in Taiwan, Ranking Hub calculated the monthly income of each entry based on an estimate of US$1.50 (NT$42) per 1,000 views. Well-known channels such as HowFun, Chien's Eating (千千進食中), and Tsai A-Ga (蔡阿嘎Life), which came in 50th, 47th, and 41st place, respectively, have a monthly income of NT$200,000 or less.

South Korean painter highest-paid YouTuber in Taiwan
(Facebook, Tsai A-Ga photo)

Comedy channels such as This Group of People (33rd) and Wackyboys (28th), make about NT$200,000 to NT$300,000 per month. In the NT$300,000 to NT$400,000 range are NSFW (上班不要看), Holger Chen (陳之漢), Joeman, and Muyao 4 Super Playing (木曜4超玩), taking 17th, 15th, 13th, and 12th, respectively.

Breaking into the top 10 is Steak's Life (牛排生活), who is in eighth place with a monthly intake of NT$480,000. Pan Piano, whose videos show the torso of a female pianist in skimpy outfits, takes seventh with NT$510,000 in monthly revenue. Shasha77 (志祺七七) and the Huang Brothers (黃式兄弟) are in the fifth and sixth spots with NT$700,000 and NT$560,000, respectively.

South Korean painter highest-paid YouTuber in Taiwan
(YouTube, Steak's Life screenshot)

In third place is Terry Films, the first on the list to break the NT$1 million mark with NT$1.28 million. Yes Ranger (葉式特工) takes second place with a monthly income of NT$1.82 million.

The top earner is South Korean national Jay Lee, whose instructional painting channel "Jay Lee Painting" has crushed the competition by a wide margin. Lee, who is married to a Taiwanese woman, currently has 5.2 million subscribers and gets an estimated NT$4.66 million per month from his channel.

South Korean painter highest-paid YouTuber in Taiwan
(Instagram, This Group of People photo)

Lee's most popular video:
