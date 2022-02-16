Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hicklen scores 31 to lift North Florida over Liberty 72-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/16 11:16
Hicklen scores 31 to lift North Florida over Liberty 72-69

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jarius Hicklen scored a season-high 31 points and North Florida edged Liberty 72-69 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Preaster had 16 points for North Florida (9-18, 5-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dorian James added nine rebounds and eight assists. Jonathan Aybar had eight rebounds.

Darius McGhee had 28 points for the Flames (18-9, 9-3). Kyle Rode added nine rebounds and five assists.

The Ospreys leveled the season series against the Flames. Liberty defeated North Florida 71-56 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-16 12:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
"