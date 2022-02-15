Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/15 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139
Tampa Bay 48 31 11 6 68 163 136
Toronto 46 31 12 3 65 167 125
Boston 46 27 16 3 57 135 130
Detroit 50 22 22 6 50 144 174
Buffalo 48 16 24 8 40 131 167
Ottawa 46 17 25 4 38 124 150
Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 49 30 11 8 68 164 128
Carolina 46 32 11 3 67 161 109
N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122
Washington 50 26 15 9 61 162 141
Columbus 46 23 22 1 47 147 167
N.Y. Islanders 43 17 20 6 40 105 122
New Jersey 49 17 27 5 39 143 176
Philadelphia 47 15 24 8 38 118 162
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 46 34 8 4 72 190 131
Minnesota 44 30 11 3 63 171 128
St. Louis 47 28 14 5 61 167 131
Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 149 134
Dallas 46 25 19 2 52 137 141
Winnipeg 46 20 18 8 48 131 137
Chicago 49 18 24 7 43 120 163
Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143
Calgary 45 26 13 6 58 152 108
Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130
Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141
Edmonton 46 25 18 3 53 149 147
Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135
San Jose 47 22 21 4 48 126 145
Seattle 49 16 29 4 36 129 173

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

Chicago 3, Winnipeg 1

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Edmonton 3, San Jose 0

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

St. Louis 5, Ottawa 2

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-16 12:18 GMT+08:00

"