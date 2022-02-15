NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Florida
|47
|32
|10
|5
|69
|194
|139
|a-Tampa Bay
|48
|31
|11
|6
|68
|163
|136
|m-Pittsburgh
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|164
|128
|m-Carolina
|46
|32
|11
|3
|67
|161
|109
|a-Toronto
|46
|31
|12
|3
|65
|167
|125
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|145
|122
|Washington
|50
|26
|15
|9
|61
|162
|141
|Boston
|46
|27
|16
|3
|57
|135
|130
|Detroit
|50
|22
|22
|6
|50
|144
|174
|Columbus
|46
|23
|22
|1
|47
|147
|167
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|17
|20
|6
|40
|105
|122
|Buffalo
|48
|16
|24
|8
|40
|131
|167
|New Jersey
|49
|17
|27
|5
|39
|143
|176
|Ottawa
|46
|17
|25
|4
|38
|124
|150
|Philadelphia
|47
|15
|24
|8
|38
|118
|162
|Montreal
|48
|8
|33
|7
|23
|106
|191
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|46
|34
|8
|4
|72
|190
|131
|c-Minnesota
|44
|30
|11
|3
|63
|171
|128
|c-St. Louis
|47
|28
|14
|5
|61
|167
|131
|Nashville
|48
|28
|16
|4
|60
|149
|134
|p-Vegas
|48
|28
|17
|3
|59
|162
|143
|p-Calgary
|45
|26
|13
|6
|58
|152
|108
|p-Los Angeles
|47
|24
|16
|7
|55
|136
|130
|Anaheim
|49
|23
|17
|9
|55
|144
|141
|Edmonton
|46
|25
|18
|3
|53
|149
|147
|Dallas
|46
|25
|19
|2
|52
|137
|141
|Vancouver
|49
|22
|21
|6
|50
|126
|135
|Winnipeg
|46
|20
|18
|8
|48
|131
|137
|San Jose
|47
|22
|21
|4
|48
|126
|145
|Chicago
|49
|18
|24
|7
|43
|120
|163
|Seattle
|49
|16
|29
|4
|36
|129
|173
|Arizona
|48
|12
|32
|4
|28
|108
|180
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Minnesota 7, Detroit 4
Chicago 3, Winnipeg 1
Toronto 6, Seattle 2
Edmonton 3, San Jose 0
Buffalo 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
St. Louis 5, Ottawa 2
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.