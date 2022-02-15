NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 23-3-0 9-7-5 6-1-2 a-Tampa Bay 48 31 11 6 68 163 136 16-4-4 15-7-2 9-5-1 m-Pittsburgh 49 30 11 8 68 164 128 13-6-5 17-5-3 7-2-1 m-Carolina 46 32 11 3 67 161 109 16-4-1 16-7-2 6-4-0 a-Toronto 46 31 12 3 65 167 125 17-4-1 14-8-2 8-2-0 m-N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 15-4-2 15-9-2 6-3-0 Washington 50 26 15 9 61 162 141 12-10-5 14-5-4 8-3-1 Boston 46 27 16 3 57 135 130 15-10-1 12-6-2 11-3-1 Detroit 50 22 22 6 50 144 174 15-9-3 7-13-3 6-6-2 Columbus 46 23 22 1 47 147 167 12-10-1 11-12-0 7-8-0 N.Y. Islanders 43 17 20 6 40 105 122 9-10-3 8-10-3 5-5-1 Buffalo 48 16 24 8 40 131 167 8-12-4 8-12-4 5-7-4 New Jersey 49 17 27 5 39 143 176 10-12-3 7-15-2 7-8-2 Ottawa 46 17 25 4 38 124 150 9-14-1 8-11-3 4-7-0 Philadelphia 47 15 24 8 38 118 162 8-11-4 7-13-4 3-9-2 Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191 5-17-1 3-16-6 2-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 46 34 8 4 72 190 131 21-2-2 13-6-2 12-3-2 c-Minnesota 44 30 11 3 63 171 128 16-3-1 14-8-2 8-5-1 c-St. Louis 47 28 14 5 61 167 131 18-6-2 10-8-3 10-5-2 Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 149 134 14-8-0 14-8-4 10-5-1 p-Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 14-10-2 14-7-1 8-5-0 p-Calgary 45 26 13 6 58 152 108 10-4-4 16-9-2 5-5-1 p-Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 13-10-2 11-6-5 4-4-1 Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141 13-8-4 10-9-5 7-3-3 Edmonton 46 25 18 3 53 149 147 13-10-0 12-8-3 11-3-0 Dallas 46 25 19 2 52 137 141 17-7-1 8-12-1 8-6-1 Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135 10-9-3 12-12-3 5-3-5 Winnipeg 46 20 18 8 48 131 137 11-9-1 9-9-7 8-5-3 San Jose 47 22 21 4 48 126 145 11-10-2 11-11-2 3-4-0 Chicago 49 18 24 7 43 120 163 8-11-3 10-13-4 4-10-4 Seattle 49 16 29 4 36 129 173 9-16-2 7-13-2 4-10-0 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180 5-17-1 7-15-3 4-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

Chicago 3, Winnipeg 1

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Edmonton 3, San Jose 0

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

St. Louis 5, Ottawa 2

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.