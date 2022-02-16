Alexa
Video shows Taiwanese dancing to Punjabi hit with Indian PhD student

Krishn Patel joined by friends in dance to 'Bijlee Bijlee'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/16 12:50
(Twitter, Indians in Taiwan screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A video showing an Indian graduate student dancing to Punjabi hit Bijlee Bijlee with his Taiwanese friends went viral Tuesday (Feb. 15).

The organization Indians in Taiwan told Taiwan News that the video was shot in Yunlin County's Huwei Township last week during the Lunar New Year holiday. According to the group, the performance was led by Krishn Patel (Instagram @k_d_p__9), an avid dancer from India pursuing his PhD at National Formosa University.

In the video, Patel is joined by two friends, a female college student and a male high school student. Both of them "like Bollywood songs and regularly groove on the Indian tunes," according to Indians in Taiwan.

The video was uploaded to the group's Twitter page on Tuesday and had risen to the top of Taiwan's trending posts by Wednesday (Feb. 16). The choreography was inspired by the music video for the Harrdy Sandhu hit.
