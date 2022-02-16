Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

'Kill' replaced with 'suck' in TV series subtitles under Chinese censorship

Chinese word for ‘mouth’ used as replacement character gives censored violence suggestive meaning

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/16 12:16
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Screenshots from the American thriller series “Hannibal” with censored Chinese subtitles replacing the word “kill” with “suck” have triggered discussion and mocking among Chinese-speaking netizens.

A set of screenshots that surfaced on social media recently show a conversation between protagonists Hannibal Lecter (portrayed by Mads Mikkelson) and Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) in which the former asks, “When you killed Randall, did you fantasize you were killing me?”

While the English subtitles matched the dialogue, the Chinese subtitles read, “When you sucked Randall, did you fantasize you were sucking me?”

'Kill' replaced with 'suck' in TV series subtitles under Chinese censorship
(Weibo, Pink Glycyrrhizin Tablet screenshot)

In another scene, Lecter tells Graham, “Save yourself, kill them all.” The Chinese subtitles read, “Save yourself, suck them all.”

In China, words with “negative” meanings or implications are frowned upon in films, television programs, and novels, and media containing them may be removed from online platforms. A common way of censoring unfavorable words is to swap them out with replacement characters, such as empty boxes or asterisks.

In the case of “Hannibal,” post-production staff in charge of subtitling decided to self-censor by replacing the word “kill” with the Chinese character for “mouth” (口), which resembles an empty box. However, the character, which is more often associated with oral sex, gave the censored dialogue a new suggestive meaning.

'Kill' replaced with 'suck' in TV series subtitles under Chinese censorship
(Weibo, Will Cannibal screenshot)

Netizens on Weibo (China’s Twitter equivalent) made fun of the over-censorship by making up their own sentences or referencing well-known idioms and titles.

User Winter Dumpling under a Peach Tree commented, “To suck a mockingbird.” Under another post, the user cited a verse from Tang Dynasty poet Li Bai’s “Ode to Gallantry”: “Sucking a man every 10 steps, not stopping for a thousand li.”

“The original violence has turned into pornography,” user Unique-jA wrote.
censorship
Chinese censorship
Hannibal
Hannibal Lecter
Will Graham
Mads Mikkelson
Hugh Dancy
violence
pornography

RELATED ARTICLES

Cambodia follows China in setting up its own ‘Great Firewall’
Cambodia follows China in setting up its own ‘Great Firewall’
2022/02/15 09:56
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
2022/02/11 15:49
Knife-wielding cinema-goer, accomplices charged by Taipei prosecutor
Knife-wielding cinema-goer, accomplices charged by Taipei prosecutor
2022/02/09 09:54
Tsing-hua law professor’s speech vanishes from Chinese internet
Tsing-hua law professor’s speech vanishes from Chinese internet
2022/02/07 13:41
Ex-boyfriend of Taiwanese lawmaker charged with eight crimes
Ex-boyfriend of Taiwanese lawmaker charged with eight crimes
2022/01/26 18:52

Updated : 2022-02-16 12:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
"