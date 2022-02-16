Upgrade any TV with these Philips Soundbars – Now Available in Thailand

Distinctive geometric design, clear sound, wireless subwoofers, and Bluetooth connectivity

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 16 February 2022 - Two of the latest Philips soundbar speaker systems, famous worldwide for their sound clarity and realism, are now available in Thailand. The Philips TAB5305 and TAB8805 offer great features like wireless subwoofers, astounding multichannel sound and Bluetooth.





Any entertainment system will be upgraded and complemented by these soundbars. They're an easy-to-setup enhancement, and easy to use – controllable by existing TV remotes via HDMI ARC – and they take the listening experience to the next level. Wireless subwoofers get rid of cable clutter and reduce setup hassles. These soundbars don't only offer amazing sound and picture quality, they're also beautiful to look at, thanks to Philips' distinctive, cool geometric design.

Philips TAB5305 – Take any TV to the next level

Raise any TV to the next level – with enough power to make favorite movies and music fill any room, the 2.1 channel Philips TAB5305 soundbar and wireless subwoofer deliver clearer sound and deeper bass. And with Bluetooth, audio-in, and optical inputs, users can enhance their music too. It fits anywhere: The TV table, the wall (with the integrated wall brackets), or any flat surface. The understated metal grille looks amazing and also protects the speaker.

Philips TAB8805 – Powerful cinematic sound and picture

Make more of movie night with this powerful 3.1 channel, 400W (300W RMS) soundbar with wireless subwoofer and a dedicated center channel for crystal-clear dialogue. The immersive 3D audio of Dolby Atmos puts listeners right in the middle of the scene. The TAB8805 soundbar's DTS Play-Fi compatibility makes it easy to create a true surround-sound setup. Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and Optical-in ensure access to a huge world of entertainment content.

Price and Availability

The Philips 3.1 CH Soundbar TAB8805 is available for an MSRP at 17,990 Baht and Philips 2.1 CH Soundbar TAB5305 at 5,990 Baht.

Both soundbars are available at Power Buy and The Mall.

About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. ('TP Vision') is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly-owned company of TPV Technology Limited ('TPV'), which is one of the world's leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer superior audio and visual experiences for consumers.

