Taiwan to hold live-fire exercise on Dongyin Island next month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced Tuesday (Feb. 16) it will conduct live-fire drills on Dongyin Island in mid-March.

The MND pointed out that it regularly conducts live-fire training on Taiwan’s outlying islands every year, adding that the upcoming Chung Yi exercise is not a response to anything in particular, CNA reported.

According to the Fisheries Agency, the Army Command will carry out the exercise from March 16-17 at 8:00. A danger zone with a radius of 12.96 kilometers from the center of Dongyin Island and a height of 1,828.8 meters has been established.

A Chinese Y-12 civilian transport aircraft recently flew near the island, sparking concerns of increased aggression from Beijing. The MND said that it cannot rule out the possibility that China is use civilian aircraft to test how Taiwan responds.