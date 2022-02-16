Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to hold live-fire exercise on Dongyin Island next month

Ministry of National Defense says routine drill not in response to anything in particular

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/16 10:20
Taiwan troops on Dongyin Island.

Taiwan troops on Dongyin Island. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced Tuesday (Feb. 16) it will conduct live-fire drills on Dongyin Island in mid-March.

The MND pointed out that it regularly conducts live-fire training on Taiwan’s outlying islands every year, adding that the upcoming Chung Yi exercise is not a response to anything in particular, CNA reported.

According to the Fisheries Agency, the Army Command will carry out the exercise from March 16-17 at 8:00. A danger zone with a radius of 12.96 kilometers from the center of Dongyin Island and a height of 1,828.8 meters has been established.

A Chinese Y-12 civilian transport aircraft recently flew near the island, sparking concerns of increased aggression from Beijing. The MND said that it cannot rule out the possibility that China is use civilian aircraft to test how Taiwan responds.
Taiwan
Dongyin Island
MND
Taiwan military

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan High Court upholds 3-day detention sentence for man convicted of slandering CECC head
Taiwan High Court upholds 3-day detention sentence for man convicted of slandering CECC head
2022/02/15 18:33
Taiwan ranks 6th in world in economic freedom, China 158th
Taiwan ranks 6th in world in economic freedom, China 158th
2022/02/15 17:40
Legislative Yuan speaker lauds Taiwan-South Korea democratic partnership
Legislative Yuan speaker lauds Taiwan-South Korea democratic partnership
2022/02/15 17:31
Strategies for Taiwan Xi is learning from Ukraine crisis: Think tank analyst
Strategies for Taiwan Xi is learning from Ukraine crisis: Think tank analyst
2022/02/15 17:27
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
2022/02/15 17:25

Updated : 2022-02-16 10:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
"