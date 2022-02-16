Alexa
Top programs to play in 2 Thanskgiving tournaments in Oregon

By Associated Press
2022/02/16 07:03
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gonzaga and Duke are among 24 men's and women's programs that will take part in a pair of tournaments in Portland, Oregon, honoring Nike cofounder Phil Knight in November.

The fields for the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational and the Phil Knight Legacy tournaments to be played over Thanksgiving weekend were announced Tuesday.

The overall event is reminiscent of the Phil Knight Invitational in 2017 but now includes a women's bracket. The NCAA caps multiple-team events at eight teams, so each tournament will include eight men's and four women's teams.

The Phil Knight Legacy tournament will include Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier on the men's side, and Duke, Iowa, Oregon State and UConn on the women's.

The Phil Knight Invitational tournament includes Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova on the men's side and Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina and Oregon on the women's.

Brackets will be announced this summer, organizers said. Games will be held at the Moda Center, the adjacent Memorial Coliseum and the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.

Teams will play on Nov. 24, 25 and 27, with a break scheduled for Saturday Nov. 26 because of college football.

ESPN Events and Rip City Management are hosting the tournaments. All games will be broadcast on ESPN platforms.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-16 09:14 GMT+08:00

