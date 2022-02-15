|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|25
|20
|3
|2
|61
|14
|63
|Liverpool
|24
|16
|6
|2
|61
|19
|54
|Chelsea
|24
|13
|8
|3
|48
|18
|47
|Man United
|25
|12
|7
|6
|40
|32
|43
|West Ham
|25
|12
|5
|8
|44
|33
|41
|Arsenal
|22
|12
|3
|7
|34
|25
|39
|Wolverhampton
|23
|11
|4
|8
|21
|17
|37
|Tottenham
|22
|11
|3
|8
|28
|29
|36
|Brighton
|24
|7
|12
|5
|25
|25
|33
|Southampton
|24
|6
|11
|7
|30
|37
|29
|Leicester
|22
|7
|6
|9
|36
|41
|27
|Aston Villa
|23
|8
|3
|12
|31
|36
|27
|Crystal Palace
|24
|5
|11
|8
|32
|35
|26
|Brentford
|25
|6
|6
|13
|26
|40
|24
|Leeds
|23
|5
|8
|10
|27
|46
|23
|Everton
|22
|6
|4
|12
|28
|38
|22
|Newcastle
|23
|4
|9
|10
|25
|44
|21
|Norwich
|24
|4
|5
|15
|14
|50
|17
|Watford
|23
|4
|3
|16
|23
|43
|15
|Burnley
|21
|1
|11
|9
|17
|29
|14
___
West Ham 1, Watford 0
Newcastle 3, Everton 1
Burnley 1, Man United 1
Norwich 1, Crystal Palace 1
Tottenham 2, Southampton 3
Man City 2, Brentford 0
Aston Villa 3, Leeds 3
Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 1
Liverpool 2, Leicester 0
Man United 1, Southampton 1
Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd
Everton 3, Leeds 0
Watford 0, Brighton 2
Norwich 0, Man City 4
Burnley 0, Liverpool 1
Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 0
Tottenham 0, Wolverhampton 2
Leicester 2, West Ham 2
Man United 2, Brighton 0
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 2:45 p.m.
Southampton vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
|Fulham
|30
|19
|7
|4
|78
|26
|64
|Bournemouth
|30
|17
|7
|6
|49
|26
|58
|Blackburn
|32
|15
|9
|8
|45
|33
|54
|QPR
|31
|15
|7
|9
|46
|36
|52
|Huddersfield
|32
|13
|11
|8
|40
|34
|50
|Middlesbrough
|30
|14
|7
|9
|38
|29
|49
|Nottingham Forest
|31
|13
|8
|10
|43
|33
|47
|Sheffield United
|30
|13
|8
|9
|39
|33
|47
|West Brom
|31
|12
|10
|9
|34
|26
|46
|Luton Town
|30
|12
|9
|9
|41
|36
|45
|Preston
|32
|11
|12
|9
|35
|35
|45
|Coventry
|30
|12
|8
|10
|39
|36
|44
|Stoke
|30
|12
|7
|11
|38
|32
|43
|Millwall
|31
|11
|10
|10
|33
|33
|43
|Blackpool
|31
|11
|8
|12
|34
|37
|41
|Swansea
|30
|10
|8
|12
|32
|39
|38
|Bristol City
|32
|10
|7
|15
|42
|58
|37
|Birmingham
|32
|9
|9
|14
|37
|49
|36
|Cardiff
|31
|10
|5
|16
|38
|50
|35
|Hull
|32
|9
|6
|17
|26
|36
|33
|Reading
|30
|8
|4
|18
|36
|60
|22
|Peterborough
|29
|5
|5
|19
|23
|60
|20
|Derby
|31
|9
|12
|10
|32
|35
|18
|Barnsley
|30
|3
|8
|19
|19
|45
|17
___
Coventry 1, Blackpool 1
Derby 3, Hull 1
Fulham 3, Millwall 0
Luton Town 2, Barnsley 1
Stoke 3, Swansea 0
Cardiff 4, Peterborough 0
Blackburn 0, Nottingham Forest 2
Bournemouth 3, Birmingham 1
Bristol City 2, Reading 1
Preston 0, Huddersfield 0
QPR 2, Middlesbrough 2
Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0
Huddersfield 0, Sheffield United 0
Barnsley 1, QPR 0
Birmingham 3, Luton Town 0
Blackpool 1, Bournemouth 2
Hull 0, Fulham 1
Middlesbrough 4, Derby 1
Millwall 2, Cardiff 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Stoke 2
Peterborough 0, Preston 1
Reading 2, Coventry 3
Swansea 3, Bristol City 1
West Brom 0, Blackburn 0
Sheffield United 0, Hull 0
Cardiff 2, Coventry 0
Millwall 2, QPR 0
Peterborough vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Derby vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
|Rotherham
|31
|21
|5
|5
|57
|18
|68
|Wigan
|29
|19
|5
|5
|52
|27
|62
|Milton Keynes Dons
|32
|16
|9
|7
|51
|34
|57
|Sunderland
|32
|16
|7
|9
|56
|44
|55
|Wycombe
|31
|15
|9
|7
|47
|35
|54
|Plymouth
|30
|15
|8
|7
|52
|36
|53
|Oxford United
|32
|15
|8
|9
|56
|41
|53
|Sheffield Wednesday
|31
|14
|10
|7
|42
|34
|52
|Ipswich
|32
|13
|9
|10
|49
|38
|48
|Bolton
|32
|13
|6
|13
|48
|44
|45
|Portsmouth
|30
|12
|8
|10
|38
|31
|44
|Burton Albion
|32
|12
|7
|13
|41
|41
|43
|Accrington Stanley
|31
|12
|7
|12
|41
|47
|43
|Charlton
|31
|11
|6
|14
|41
|39
|39
|Cheltenham
|31
|9
|12
|10
|38
|49
|39
|Cambridge United
|31
|9
|11
|11
|40
|45
|38
|Lincoln
|31
|9
|8
|14
|36
|41
|35
|Shrewsbury
|32
|8
|10
|14
|28
|33
|34
|Fleetwood Town
|31
|7
|11
|13
|44
|53
|32
|AFC Wimbledon
|31
|6
|13
|12
|37
|47
|31
|Morecambe
|32
|7
|9
|16
|43
|61
|30
|Gillingham
|32
|5
|11
|16
|26
|53
|26
|Doncaster
|33
|7
|4
|22
|23
|63
|25
|Crewe
|32
|5
|7
|20
|26
|58
|22
___
AFC Wimbledon 0, Rotherham 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Oxford United 0
Cheltenham 2, Sunderland 1
Crewe 1, Plymouth 4
Doncaster 0, Ipswich 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 2, Morecambe 1
Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0
Wycombe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Bolton 2, Charlton 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Sunderland 1
Accrington Stanley 4, Crewe 1
Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 2
Cheltenham 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Lincoln 1, Wycombe 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 0
Morecambe 1, Gillingham 1
Oxford United 2, Bolton 3
Plymouth 1, Shrewsbury 0
Portsmouth 4, Doncaster 0
Wigan 2, Charlton 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Rotherham 2
Wigan 2, Crewe 0
Burton Albion 3, Bolton 1
Lincoln 0, Doncaster 1
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
|Forest Green
|30
|19
|9
|2
|61
|24
|66
|Tranmere
|32
|16
|7
|9
|33
|22
|55
|Exeter
|30
|14
|11
|5
|45
|30
|53
|Northampton
|30
|15
|7
|8
|35
|25
|52
|Sutton United
|31
|14
|8
|9
|45
|37
|50
|Mansfield Town
|29
|14
|7
|8
|39
|32
|49
|Newport County
|31
|13
|9
|9
|49
|41
|48
|Swindon
|30
|12
|10
|8
|46
|38
|46
|Port Vale
|28
|12
|8
|8
|41
|29
|44
|Salford
|31
|12
|8
|11
|35
|29
|44
|Bristol Rovers
|29
|11
|8
|10
|38
|39
|41
|Bradford
|31
|9
|13
|9
|36
|36
|40
|Crawley Town
|30
|11
|7
|12
|37
|41
|40
|Hartlepool
|30
|11
|7
|12
|30
|38
|40
|Harrogate Town
|30
|10
|8
|12
|47
|48
|38
|Leyton Orient
|29
|7
|12
|10
|38
|29
|33
|Stevenage
|32
|7
|12
|13
|30
|46
|33
|Walsall
|30
|8
|8
|14
|31
|39
|32
|Rochdale
|28
|6
|13
|9