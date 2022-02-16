Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/02/16 06:55
English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Man United 2, Brighton 0

Man United: Cristiano Ronaldo (51), Bruno Fernandes (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship Sheffield United 0, Hull 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Cardiff 2, Coventry 0

Cardiff: Joel Bagan (72), Mark Thomas Harris (87).

Halftime: 0-0.

Millwall 2, QPR 0

Millwall: Mason Bennett (48), Tyler Burey (64).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One Wigan 2, Crewe 0

Wigan: Callum Lang (57), James McClean (82).

Halftime: 0-0.

Burton Albion 3, Bolton 1

Burton Albion: Joe Powell (11), John Brayford (14, 18).

Bolton: Dion Charles (90).

Halftime: 3-0.

Lincoln 0, Doncaster 1

Doncaster: Dan Gardner (76).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two Exeter 4, Harrogate Town 3

Exeter: Jevani Brown (37), Jonathan Grounds (71), Timothee Dieng (81), Jack Sparkes (90).

Harrogate Town: Luke Armstrong (4), Jack Muldoon (19), George Thomson (64).

Halftime: 1-2.

Bristol Rovers 2, Sutton United 0

Bristol Rovers: Harry Anderson (4), Aaron Collins (46).

Halftime: 1-0.

Hartlepool 1, Tranmere 0

Hartlepool: Peter Clarke (45).

Halftime: 1-0.

England National League Weymouth 1, Eastleigh 0

Weymouth: No Name (71).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bromley 1, Stockport County 3

Bromley: No Name (90).

Stockport County: No Name (64, 71, 85).

Halftime: 0-0.

Boreham Wood 2, Altrincham 0

Boreham Wood: No Name (19, 57).

Halftime: 1-0.

Updated : 2022-02-16 09:14 GMT+08:00

