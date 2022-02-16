Alexa
MoneyGram, Arista rise; Leidos, Fidelity National fall

By Associated Press
2022/02/16 05:42
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Intel Corp., up 86 cents to $48.44.

The chipmaker is buying Tower Semiconductor for about $5.4 billion in cash.

Arista Networks Inc., up $7.12 to $129.94.

The cloud networking company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

MoneyGram International Inc., up $1.75 to $10.70.

The money transfer company is being bought by Madison Dearborn Partners for about $1.8 billion.

ImmunityBio Inc., up $1.28 to $7.03.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a potential bladder cancer treatment.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., up $2.05 to $59.21.

The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc., down $8.65 to $102.85.

The banking and payment technologies company reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.

Leidos Holdings Inc., down $2.86 to $84.50.

The security and engineering company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Marriott International Inc., up $9.87 to $181.20.

The hotel operator reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Updated : 2022-02-16 07:42 GMT+08:00

