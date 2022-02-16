Alexa
Pepe suspended for role in brawl at end of Portuguese game

By Associated Press
2022/02/16 05:12
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto defender Pepe was suspended for two matches on Tuesday after being accused of kicking an official from another team during a brawl in the Portuguese league last week.

The veteran Portugal international was red carded for allegedly kicking a Sporting Lisbon club director during the altercation at the end of the 2-2 draw between the teams on Friday.

Sporting midfielder Bruno Tabata also was suspended for two matches after being accused of pushing a Porto club official during the brawl.

The suspensions for both players could be extended to up to two years after their cases are fully analyzed.

They were among four players — two from each team — who were sent off.

Porto sits six points ahead of second-place Sporting at the top of the Portuguese league standings. Sporting is the current champion.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-16 06:47 GMT+08:00

