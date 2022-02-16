Tuilagi back from injury, joins England camp for Six Nations

England's head coach Eddie Jones carries a Rugby ball before the start of the Six Nations rugby union match between Italy and England at the Stadio Ol... England's head coach Eddie Jones carries a Rugby ball before the start of the Six Nations rugby union match between Italy and England at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, Sunday Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

LONDON (AP) — England will be reinforced in the next round of the Six Nations by the return of several frontline players from injury, including explosive center Manu Tuilagi.

Eddie Jones’ team revived its title hopes by claiming a bonus-point victory over Italy in Rome to move to second place ahead of a showdown with Wales at Twickenham on Feb. 26.

Adding to their options in selection could be a number of established internationals who have missed the opening two rounds through injury.

Tuilagi’s comeback from a torn hamstring has gathered pace with his club team, Sale, and he was included in a 25-player squad for a five-day training camp in London.

Locks Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill were also joining up with the squad. Lawes will continue to work through return-to-play protocols after a concussion and Hill is undergoing rehab on a fibula injury.

Joe Launchbury is in the training group, too, and his vast second-row experience will be invaluable now that he has proved his fitness for Wasps following a lengthy spell out because of a knee operation. Lewis Ludlam was not called up after sustaining rib-cartilage damage in the Round 1 loss to Scotland and missing the Italy win.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports