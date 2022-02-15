Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/15 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 45 25 14 5 1 56 146 141
Hartford 42 23 13 4 2 52 127 122
Hershey 45 24 15 3 3 54 141 125
Providence 38 19 13 3 3 44 112 106
Charlotte 43 23 18 2 0 48 144 126
WB/Scranton 43 19 19 2 3 43 109 130
Lehigh Valley 43 17 18 6 2 42 119 137
Bridgeport 45 17 20 4 4 42 121 137
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 41 28 8 5 0 61 151 106
Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 120 119
Laval 36 20 13 3 0 43 119 119
Rochester 43 23 15 3 2 51 151 152
Belleville 38 19 19 0 0 38 117 115
Syracuse 40 17 18 4 1 39 108 129
Cleveland 42 14 20 5 3 36 115 145
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 44 27 10 4 3 61 142 115
Manitoba 42 25 14 2 1 53 125 110
Milwaukee 47 24 19 2 2 52 140 140
Rockford 39 19 16 3 1 42 109 117
Iowa 42 20 17 4 1 45 122 116
Grand Rapids 42 17 18 5 2 41 115 133
Texas 38 13 17 5 3 34 112 134
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 39 27 8 3 1 58 135 99
Ontario 40 25 9 3 3 56 162 126
Bakersfield 37 20 10 4 3 47 123 107
Henderson 37 21 13 2 1 45 117 105
Colorado 42 22 14 3 3 50 137 124
Abbotsford 38 19 15 3 1 42 129 115
San Diego 37 15 20 2 0 32 101 125
Tucson 40 15 22 2 1 33 108 156
San Jose 40 14 25 1 0 29 119 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Bakersfield 5, Ontario 1

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3

Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.