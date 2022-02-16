AP source: Notre Dame hiring former Miami coach Golden as DC

Former Miami coach Al Golden is joining Notre Dame after a stint in the NFL to become defensive coordinator under new Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Golden had reached an agreement with the school on a multiyear contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the deal were still being finalized and approved.

ESPN first reported Notre Dame was targeting Golden to be defensive coordinator.

Golden went 32-25 in four-plus seasons as Miami’s head coach from 2011-15. He was fired seven games into his final season.

Golden, a former Penn State tight end in the 1990s, was head coach at Temple before he took over at Miami. The New Jersey native helped turn around a languishing program over five seasons at the Philadelphia school. The Owls went 17-8 under Golden in his final two seasons.

He has been an NFL assistant since being let go by Miami, spending the last two seasons as linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.

At Notre Dame, Freeman was promoted in December from defensive coordinator to head coach days after Brian Kelly left for LSU.

Mike Elston was initially expected to be Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, but the veteran assistant left for Michigan in January, opening up a spot on Freeman's staff.

