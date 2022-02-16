Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/02/16 02:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Tuesday, February 15, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;30;26;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;SSW;15;85%;34%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;26;18;Sunny and nice;25;17;NNW;10;65%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Nice with some sun;16;5;Mostly sunny;15;4;WNW;8;64%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;15;8;Breezy in the p.m.;16;7;W;17;46%;6%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;9;7;Rain, breezy, mild;13;7;WSW;37;87%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. snow;2;-1;Snow tapering off;2;0;SE;5;84%;96%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;8;-1;Mostly sunny;9;-4;ESE;10;48%;7%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-13;-21;Cloudy and cold;-12;-16;SSW;12;86%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;38;22;Sunshine, very hot;39;24;E;8;31%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny;15;6;Partial sunshine;16;11;S;11;78%;92%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny;21;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;SW;19;60%;44%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;22;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;WNW;16;39%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;23;A couple of t-storms;31;24;SE;5;80%;98%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Periods of sun;30;17;ESE;7;45%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;29;25;Downpours;28;25;WNW;11;83%;97%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;16;8;NW;17;58%;10%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, cold;-1;-10;Partly sunny, cold;0;-9;NE;11;19%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;16;8;A couple of showers;13;3;SE;6;65%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;9;5;A touch of rain;11;6;SW;19;85%;99%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;10;Mostly cloudy;19;8;SE;9;63%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;NW;12;79%;73%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;10;3;Breezy in the p.m.;11;6;SSW;18;66%;88%;2

Brussels, Belgium;P.M. rain, breezy;9;8;Rain and drizzle;12;8;SW;20;91%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;12;0;Clouds and sun, warm;16;1;W;6;69%;30%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;14;2;Clouds breaking;12;4;SW;8;67%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;SSE;12;53%;57%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;29;20;A t-storm around;28;19;E;8;48%;88%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;7;-2;Sunny, but colder;3;-5;WNW;20;39%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;19;10;Mostly cloudy;22;12;NE;13;41%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;20;18;A shower in the a.m.;22;17;SSE;29;66%;60%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;31;19;A morning shower;31;20;E;5;51%;67%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Periods of sun;31;23;ENE;12;73%;1%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;3;1;Rain and drizzle;10;0;NW;34;74%;98%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;NNE;17;57%;5%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the a.m.;6;1;Rain and drizzle;6;2;SW;13;92%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;28;19;Breezy in the p.m.;27;19;NNE;21;47%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;21;15;Breezy with showers;20;14;SSE;25;74%;100%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;E;14;72%;57%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;25;12;Hazy sun;24;12;NW;8;59%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;15;-3;Colder, p.m. snow;1;-9;NNE;11;75%;93%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;Hazy sunshine;28;14;W;9;49%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;23;Showers around;31;23;S;7;70%;91%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast;8;7;Occasional rain;14;4;W;46;84%;91%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as cool;11;1;Partly sunny;12;1;NNE;10;32%;14%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny, nice;19;12;W;20;49%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rather cloudy;17;15;Mostly cloudy;19;17;SE;7;84%;59%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. thunderstorm;25;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;ENE;12;61%;65%;13

Havana, Cuba;Breezy;26;22;A couple of showers;28;22;E;22;66%;91%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;2;1;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;SSW;25;94%;99%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;Partly sunny;34;25;SE;16;56%;40%;9

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny;19;15;Mostly cloudy;20;15;E;19;72%;30%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;19;A shower in places;27;19;NE;17;56%;45%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;31;21;Hazy sunshine;32;20;SE;9;40%;5%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;21;9;Hazy sun;21;9;N;12;45%;27%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;9;1;Mostly cloudy;11;1;SSE;9;77%;6%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;25;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;SE;8;76%;99%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;28;22;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;N;20;56%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;27;16;A t-storm around;27;17;S;9;57%;55%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;9;-5;Plenty of sun;9;-4;SSW;8;32%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Hazy sunshine;30;15;WSW;10;40%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;19;7;A stray t-shower;19;6;W;9;66%;46%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;Hazy sun;33;17;N;22;15%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;4;-2;Partly sunny;6;3;S;10;79%;86%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;32;24;A shower in spots;31;24;NNE;22;54%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;W;9;74%;66%;11

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;26;15;Hazy sunshine;28;16;SSE;8;45%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;E;7;75%;82%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of rain;13;4;A shower or two;14;3;E;15;70%;76%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Hot with hazy sun;36;28;Partly sunny;33;27;SW;11;66%;44%;10

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;22;19;Mostly cloudy;23;18;SSE;10;71%;38%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Increasing clouds;16;9;Partly sunny;17;11;NW;10;64%;9%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;10;8;Increasingly windy;15;7;W;28;83%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A couple of showers;16;7;Mostly sunny, warmer;19;7;ESE;9;51%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;25;A t-storm around;30;26;SSW;11;72%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;2;Clouds and sun, mild;17;2;NW;7;54%;4%;3

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;31;27;Mostly cloudy;32;27;NNW;6;64%;10%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSE;9;81%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;33;25;A little a.m. rain;31;25;ESE;8;65%;70%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;28;14;Rather cloudy;26;17;SW;9;67%;89%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Windy this morning;19;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;SE;10;37%;3%;8

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;23;22;A shower or two;25;23;E;24;64%;96%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;3;-2;Mainly cloudy;3;2;S;13;94%;78%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;36;24;Breezy;32;24;ENE;24;60%;0%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;30;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;SSE;13;48%;26%;9

Montreal, Canada;Breezy this morning;-8;-16;Cloudy and breezy;3;1;S;23;59%;75%;1

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;1;-5;High clouds;0;-2;SSW;13;68%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and nice;28;22;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;NNW;12;54%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;29;14;Partly sunny;29;15;N;12;45%;29%;13

New York, United States;Sunny;-1;-3;Breezy and milder;8;7;SSW;23;46%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;16;6;Mainly cloudy;17;5;WNW;11;66%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;-3;-14;A bit of p.m. snow;-11;-20;WSW;16;86%;85%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;12;4;Breezy and cooler;6;1;W;24;37%;30%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of a.m. snow;2;0;Some sun returning;5;-1;NE;6;76%;62%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunlit, not as cold;-10;-17;Cloudy and breezy;4;2;SSW;27;60%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing, a shower;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;24;WNW;15;70%;96%;11

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A t-shower in spots;33;23;NNW;21;59%;42%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;23;A shower;28;23;ENE;14;80%;90%;3

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;10;8;A little a.m. rain;14;9;SW;20;78%;94%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very hot;38;24;Sunny and very warm;35;21;ESE;17;37%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;32;24;Humid;30;24;SE;10;76%;74%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;15;77%;70%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;34;20;Mostly sunny;35;21;ESE;10;43%;28%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;8;4;A touch of rain;9;8;SW;21;56%;96%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, colder;-2;-13;Sunny and very cold;-5;-12;NW;18;29%;2%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;19;11;Afternoon showers;20;11;E;13;70%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;18;4;Brilliant sunshine;19;5;E;9;66%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;24;A passing shower;31;23;ENE;11;65%;93%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;An icy mix;1;-3;Cloudy and chilly;0;-2;WNW;15;69%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. rain;5;2;Snow and rain;6;3;SSE;19;89%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Downpours;30;24;A t-storm in spots;27;22;NNE;13;74%;44%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;24;10;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;E;8;18%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;13;5;Mostly sunny;14;1;NNE;8;63%;5%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;4;3;An afternoon shower;3;3;S;14;73%;95%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;NNE;12;49%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;25;17;A t-shower in spots;26;15;ENE;22;58%;41%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;28;24;A couple of showers;28;24;E;22;77%;97%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;24;16;Mostly sunny;25;16;N;11;62%;11%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;25;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;NNW;7;34%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;SW;11;35%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;21;A shower or two;30;21;N;14;75%;86%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;13;6;Partly sunny;15;9;NNW;8;75%;33%;2

Seattle, United States;Low clouds;9;6;Low clouds breaking;8;5;SSE;7;80%;26%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, colder;-2;-9;Sunny, but cold;-2;-10;WNW;17;26%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Overcast and chilly;8;3;NE;14;59%;33%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;NE;13;74%;58%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cool;11;0;Mild with some sun;12;1;SSE;10;67%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;ENE;25;70%;91%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A little a.m. rain;5;1;Bit of rain, snow;5;0;SSW;15;89%;78%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;NNE;20;56%;26%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;18;15;Occasional rain;18;16;E;14;74%;97%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;2;1;Snow and rain;3;2;SSW;20;77%;100%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;-1;Chilly with sunshine;6;-2;NE;8;56%;3%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;An afternoon shower;6;0;Mostly cloudy;6;0;NE;10;70%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;12;5;Partly sunny;12;7;SSW;12;35%;27%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;18;12;Mostly sunny;17;9;ENE;9;59%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;22;10;Periods of rain;13;4;NE;7;73%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;11;3;Mostly sunny;10;2;WNW;13;46%;27%;4

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;-4;-5;Increasingly windy;9;6;SW;34;58%;96%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;11;WSW;20;61%;9%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;16;8;A shower or two;16;12;W;27;64%;76%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Very cold;-17;-33;Seasonably cold;-11;-26;E;15;75%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;8;3;Partly sunny;9;4;SSE;6;66%;82%;2

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;10;2;Clouds and sun, mild;13;7;WSW;8;56%;91%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Warm, a p.m. shower;30;21;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;22;SSE;7;46%;44%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;4;2;Bit of rain, snow;5;3;SSW;16;83%;98%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower;8;3;A little p.m. rain;8;6;SW;21;77%;97%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;19;16;Breezy in the a.m.;20;14;SSE;22;71%;5%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;36;23;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;SW;11;50%;66%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;-4;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;NE;4;66%;40%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-02-16 04:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
"