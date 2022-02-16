Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Tuesday, February 15, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;30;26;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;SSW;15;85%;34%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;26;18;Sunny and nice;25;17;NNW;10;65%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Nice with some sun;16;5;Mostly sunny;15;4;WNW;8;64%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;15;8;Breezy in the p.m.;16;7;W;17;46%;6%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;9;7;Rain, breezy, mild;13;7;WSW;37;87%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. snow;2;-1;Snow tapering off;2;0;SE;5;84%;96%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;8;-1;Mostly sunny;9;-4;ESE;10;48%;7%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-13;-21;Cloudy and cold;-12;-16;SSW;12;86%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;38;22;Sunshine, very hot;39;24;E;8;31%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny;15;6;Partial sunshine;16;11;S;11;78%;92%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny;21;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;SW;19;60%;44%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;22;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;WNW;16;39%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;23;A couple of t-storms;31;24;SE;5;80%;98%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Periods of sun;30;17;ESE;7;45%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;29;25;Downpours;28;25;WNW;11;83%;97%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;16;8;NW;17;58%;10%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, cold;-1;-10;Partly sunny, cold;0;-9;NE;11;19%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;16;8;A couple of showers;13;3;SE;6;65%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;9;5;A touch of rain;11;6;SW;19;85%;99%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;10;Mostly cloudy;19;8;SE;9;63%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;NW;12;79%;73%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;10;3;Breezy in the p.m.;11;6;SSW;18;66%;88%;2

Brussels, Belgium;P.M. rain, breezy;9;8;Rain and drizzle;12;8;SW;20;91%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;12;0;Clouds and sun, warm;16;1;W;6;69%;30%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;14;2;Clouds breaking;12;4;SW;8;67%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;SSE;12;53%;57%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;29;20;A t-storm around;28;19;E;8;48%;88%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;7;-2;Sunny, but colder;3;-5;WNW;20;39%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;19;10;Mostly cloudy;22;12;NE;13;41%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;20;18;A shower in the a.m.;22;17;SSE;29;66%;60%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;31;19;A morning shower;31;20;E;5;51%;67%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Periods of sun;31;23;ENE;12;73%;1%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;3;1;Rain and drizzle;10;0;NW;34;74%;98%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;NNE;17;57%;5%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the a.m.;6;1;Rain and drizzle;6;2;SW;13;92%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;28;19;Breezy in the p.m.;27;19;NNE;21;47%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;21;15;Breezy with showers;20;14;SSE;25;74%;100%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;E;14;72%;57%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;25;12;Hazy sun;24;12;NW;8;59%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;15;-3;Colder, p.m. snow;1;-9;NNE;11;75%;93%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;Hazy sunshine;28;14;W;9;49%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;23;Showers around;31;23;S;7;70%;91%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast;8;7;Occasional rain;14;4;W;46;84%;91%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as cool;11;1;Partly sunny;12;1;NNE;10;32%;14%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny, nice;19;12;W;20;49%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rather cloudy;17;15;Mostly cloudy;19;17;SE;7;84%;59%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. thunderstorm;25;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;ENE;12;61%;65%;13

Havana, Cuba;Breezy;26;22;A couple of showers;28;22;E;22;66%;91%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;2;1;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;SSW;25;94%;99%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;Partly sunny;34;25;SE;16;56%;40%;9

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny;19;15;Mostly cloudy;20;15;E;19;72%;30%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;19;A shower in places;27;19;NE;17;56%;45%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;31;21;Hazy sunshine;32;20;SE;9;40%;5%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;21;9;Hazy sun;21;9;N;12;45%;27%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;9;1;Mostly cloudy;11;1;SSE;9;77%;6%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;25;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;SE;8;76%;99%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;28;22;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;N;20;56%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;27;16;A t-storm around;27;17;S;9;57%;55%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;9;-5;Plenty of sun;9;-4;SSW;8;32%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Hazy sunshine;30;15;WSW;10;40%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;19;7;A stray t-shower;19;6;W;9;66%;46%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;Hazy sun;33;17;N;22;15%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;4;-2;Partly sunny;6;3;S;10;79%;86%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;32;24;A shower in spots;31;24;NNE;22;54%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;W;9;74%;66%;11

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;26;15;Hazy sunshine;28;16;SSE;8;45%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;E;7;75%;82%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of rain;13;4;A shower or two;14;3;E;15;70%;76%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Hot with hazy sun;36;28;Partly sunny;33;27;SW;11;66%;44%;10

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;22;19;Mostly cloudy;23;18;SSE;10;71%;38%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Increasing clouds;16;9;Partly sunny;17;11;NW;10;64%;9%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;10;8;Increasingly windy;15;7;W;28;83%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A couple of showers;16;7;Mostly sunny, warmer;19;7;ESE;9;51%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;25;A t-storm around;30;26;SSW;11;72%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;2;Clouds and sun, mild;17;2;NW;7;54%;4%;3

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;31;27;Mostly cloudy;32;27;NNW;6;64%;10%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSE;9;81%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;33;25;A little a.m. rain;31;25;ESE;8;65%;70%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;28;14;Rather cloudy;26;17;SW;9;67%;89%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Windy this morning;19;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;SE;10;37%;3%;8

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;23;22;A shower or two;25;23;E;24;64%;96%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;3;-2;Mainly cloudy;3;2;S;13;94%;78%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;36;24;Breezy;32;24;ENE;24;60%;0%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;30;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;SSE;13;48%;26%;9

Montreal, Canada;Breezy this morning;-8;-16;Cloudy and breezy;3;1;S;23;59%;75%;1

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;1;-5;High clouds;0;-2;SSW;13;68%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and nice;28;22;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;NNW;12;54%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;29;14;Partly sunny;29;15;N;12;45%;29%;13

New York, United States;Sunny;-1;-3;Breezy and milder;8;7;SSW;23;46%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;16;6;Mainly cloudy;17;5;WNW;11;66%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;-3;-14;A bit of p.m. snow;-11;-20;WSW;16;86%;85%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;12;4;Breezy and cooler;6;1;W;24;37%;30%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of a.m. snow;2;0;Some sun returning;5;-1;NE;6;76%;62%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunlit, not as cold;-10;-17;Cloudy and breezy;4;2;SSW;27;60%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing, a shower;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;24;WNW;15;70%;96%;11

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A t-shower in spots;33;23;NNW;21;59%;42%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;23;A shower;28;23;ENE;14;80%;90%;3

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;10;8;A little a.m. rain;14;9;SW;20;78%;94%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very hot;38;24;Sunny and very warm;35;21;ESE;17;37%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;32;24;Humid;30;24;SE;10;76%;74%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;15;77%;70%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;34;20;Mostly sunny;35;21;ESE;10;43%;28%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;8;4;A touch of rain;9;8;SW;21;56%;96%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, colder;-2;-13;Sunny and very cold;-5;-12;NW;18;29%;2%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;19;11;Afternoon showers;20;11;E;13;70%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;18;4;Brilliant sunshine;19;5;E;9;66%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;24;A passing shower;31;23;ENE;11;65%;93%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;An icy mix;1;-3;Cloudy and chilly;0;-2;WNW;15;69%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. rain;5;2;Snow and rain;6;3;SSE;19;89%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Downpours;30;24;A t-storm in spots;27;22;NNE;13;74%;44%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;24;10;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;E;8;18%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;13;5;Mostly sunny;14;1;NNE;8;63%;5%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;4;3;An afternoon shower;3;3;S;14;73%;95%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;NNE;12;49%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;25;17;A t-shower in spots;26;15;ENE;22;58%;41%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;28;24;A couple of showers;28;24;E;22;77%;97%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;24;16;Mostly sunny;25;16;N;11;62%;11%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;25;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;NNW;7;34%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;SW;11;35%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;21;A shower or two;30;21;N;14;75%;86%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;13;6;Partly sunny;15;9;NNW;8;75%;33%;2

Seattle, United States;Low clouds;9;6;Low clouds breaking;8;5;SSE;7;80%;26%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, colder;-2;-9;Sunny, but cold;-2;-10;WNW;17;26%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Overcast and chilly;8;3;NE;14;59%;33%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;NE;13;74%;58%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cool;11;0;Mild with some sun;12;1;SSE;10;67%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;ENE;25;70%;91%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A little a.m. rain;5;1;Bit of rain, snow;5;0;SSW;15;89%;78%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;NNE;20;56%;26%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;18;15;Occasional rain;18;16;E;14;74%;97%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;2;1;Snow and rain;3;2;SSW;20;77%;100%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;-1;Chilly with sunshine;6;-2;NE;8;56%;3%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;An afternoon shower;6;0;Mostly cloudy;6;0;NE;10;70%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;12;5;Partly sunny;12;7;SSW;12;35%;27%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;18;12;Mostly sunny;17;9;ENE;9;59%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;22;10;Periods of rain;13;4;NE;7;73%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;11;3;Mostly sunny;10;2;WNW;13;46%;27%;4

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;-4;-5;Increasingly windy;9;6;SW;34;58%;96%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;11;WSW;20;61%;9%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;16;8;A shower or two;16;12;W;27;64%;76%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Very cold;-17;-33;Seasonably cold;-11;-26;E;15;75%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;8;3;Partly sunny;9;4;SSE;6;66%;82%;2

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;10;2;Clouds and sun, mild;13;7;WSW;8;56%;91%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Warm, a p.m. shower;30;21;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;22;SSE;7;46%;44%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;4;2;Bit of rain, snow;5;3;SSW;16;83%;98%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower;8;3;A little p.m. rain;8;6;SW;21;77%;97%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;19;16;Breezy in the a.m.;20;14;SSE;22;71%;5%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;36;23;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;SW;11;50%;66%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;-4;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;NE;4;66%;40%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather