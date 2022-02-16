Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Tuesday, February 15, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;86;78;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;SSW;9;85%;34%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;78;65;Sunny and nice;78;63;NNW;6;65%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Nice with some sun;60;41;Mostly sunny;60;38;WNW;5;64%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;60;46;Breezy in the p.m.;61;44;W;11;46%;6%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;48;44;Rain, breezy, mild;55;45;WSW;23;87%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. snow;35;30;Snow tapering off;36;31;SE;3;84%;96%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;47;29;Mostly sunny;49;24;ESE;6;48%;7%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;9;-5;Cloudy and cold;11;3;SSW;8;86%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;100;72;Sunshine, very hot;103;76;E;5;31%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny;58;43;Partial sunshine;60;52;S;7;78%;92%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny;70;63;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;SW;12;60%;44%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;72;46;Sunny and pleasant;71;46;WNW;10;39%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;74;A couple of t-storms;88;75;SE;3;80%;98%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;85;61;Periods of sun;85;63;ESE;4;45%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;85;77;Downpours;83;76;WNW;7;83%;97%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;64;44;Partly sunny;60;47;NW;10;58%;10%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, cold;30;14;Partly sunny, cold;32;16;NE;7;19%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;61;46;A couple of showers;56;37;SE;4;65%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;48;40;A touch of rain;51;43;SW;12;85%;99%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;66;50;Mostly cloudy;67;46;SE;5;63%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;83;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;66;NW;7;79%;73%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;50;37;Breezy in the p.m.;52;44;SSW;11;66%;88%;2

Brussels, Belgium;P.M. rain, breezy;49;47;Rain and drizzle;54;46;SW;13;91%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;54;31;Clouds and sun, warm;61;35;W;4;69%;30%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;56;35;Clouds breaking;53;39;SW;5;67%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;92;70;Mostly sunny and hot;93;62;SSE;7;53%;57%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;84;67;A t-storm around;82;66;E;5;48%;88%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;45;29;Sunny, but colder;37;24;WNW;12;39%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;66;50;Mostly cloudy;71;54;NE;8;41%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;69;65;A shower in the a.m.;71;63;SSE;18;66%;60%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;88;66;A morning shower;87;69;E;3;51%;67%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;86;72;Periods of sun;88;73;ENE;7;73%;1%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;37;35;Rain and drizzle;50;31;NW;21;74%;98%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;74;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;NNE;10;57%;5%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the a.m.;42;34;Rain and drizzle;43;36;SW;8;92%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;82;67;Breezy in the p.m.;81;67;NNE;13;47%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;70;59;Breezy with showers;68;58;SSE;16;74%;100%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;E;8;72%;57%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;77;54;Hazy sun;76;53;NW;5;59%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;60;26;Colder, p.m. snow;34;15;NNE;7;75%;93%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;80;57;Hazy sunshine;82;57;W;5;49%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;73;Showers around;87;73;S;4;70%;91%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast;47;44;Occasional rain;57;39;W;28;84%;91%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as cool;51;34;Partly sunny;53;34;NNE;6;32%;14%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;66;52;Mostly sunny, nice;66;54;W;12;49%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rather cloudy;62;59;Mostly cloudy;66;63;SE;4;84%;59%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. thunderstorm;77;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;62;ENE;8;61%;65%;13

Havana, Cuba;Breezy;79;71;A couple of showers;82;71;E;14;66%;91%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;36;33;Bit of rain, snow;36;33;SSW;16;94%;99%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;93;76;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;10;56%;40%;9

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny;67;59;Mostly cloudy;67;60;E;12;72%;30%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;80;66;A shower in places;81;67;NE;11;56%;45%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;88;69;Hazy sunshine;89;69;SE;6;40%;5%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;70;49;Hazy sun;70;47;N;8;45%;27%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;47;33;Mostly cloudy;52;35;SSE;6;77%;6%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;90;76;Heavy p.m. showers;90;75;SE;5;76%;99%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;82;71;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;N;12;56%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;81;62;A t-storm around;81;62;S;5;57%;55%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;49;23;Plenty of sun;49;24;SSW;5;32%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;Hazy sunshine;86;59;WSW;6;40%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;66;44;A stray t-shower;66;43;W;6;66%;46%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;Hazy sun;91;62;N;14;15%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;40;28;Partly sunny;42;37;S;6;79%;86%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;90;75;A shower in spots;88;75;NNE;14;54%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;W;6;74%;66%;11

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;80;58;Hazy sunshine;82;61;SSE;5;45%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;E;4;75%;82%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of rain;56;40;A shower or two;57;38;E;9;70%;76%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Hot with hazy sun;97;82;Partly sunny;92;81;SW;7;66%;44%;10

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;72;66;Mostly cloudy;73;65;SSE;6;71%;38%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Increasing clouds;61;48;Partly sunny;63;52;NW;6;64%;9%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;50;46;Increasingly windy;59;44;W;17;83%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A couple of showers;60;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;45;ESE;6;51%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;88;77;A t-storm around;86;78;SSW;7;72%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;57;35;Clouds and sun, mild;63;35;NW;4;54%;4%;3

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;89;81;Mostly cloudy;89;80;NNW;4;64%;10%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;82;74;A t-storm in spots;84;74;SSE;6;81%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;91;77;A little a.m. rain;88;77;ESE;5;65%;70%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;82;57;Rather cloudy;79;62;SW;6;67%;89%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Windy this morning;65;49;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;SE;6;37%;3%;8

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;73;71;A shower or two;76;73;E;15;64%;96%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;37;29;Mainly cloudy;38;36;S;8;94%;78%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;98;75;Breezy;89;76;ENE;15;60%;0%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;86;67;Mostly sunny;90;67;SSE;8;48%;26%;9

Montreal, Canada;Breezy this morning;17;4;Cloudy and breezy;37;34;S;15;59%;75%;1

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;33;23;High clouds;32;28;SSW;8;68%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and nice;82;72;Plenty of sunshine;84;70;NNW;7;54%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;85;58;Partly sunny;85;59;N;8;45%;29%;13

New York, United States;Sunny;31;26;Breezy and milder;46;44;SSW;14;46%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;61;43;Mainly cloudy;62;42;WNW;7;66%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;27;6;A bit of p.m. snow;12;-4;WSW;10;86%;85%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;53;38;Breezy and cooler;42;33;W;15;37%;30%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of a.m. snow;36;32;Some sun returning;40;31;NE;4;76%;62%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunlit, not as cold;14;1;Cloudy and breezy;39;35;SSW;17;60%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing, a shower;87;77;A thunderstorm;86;76;WNW;9;70%;96%;11

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;A t-shower in spots;91;74;NNW;13;59%;42%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;86;74;A shower;83;73;ENE;9;80%;90%;3

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;49;47;A little a.m. rain;58;49;SW;12;78%;94%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very hot;100;74;Sunny and very warm;94;70;ESE;11;37%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;89;76;Humid;87;75;SE;6;76%;74%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;NE;9;77%;70%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;93;68;Mostly sunny;94;70;ESE;6;43%;28%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;47;40;A touch of rain;48;46;SW;13;56%;96%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, colder;29;9;Sunny and very cold;23;10;NW;11;29%;2%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;67;52;Afternoon showers;68;52;E;8;70%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;64;40;Brilliant sunshine;67;41;E;5;66%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;89;75;A passing shower;88;73;ENE;7;65%;93%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;An icy mix;33;27;Cloudy and chilly;32;29;WNW;9;69%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. rain;41;35;Snow and rain;43;37;SSE;12;89%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Downpours;85;75;A t-storm in spots;81;71;NNE;8;74%;44%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;74;51;Plenty of sunshine;81;54;E;5;18%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;56;41;Mostly sunny;58;34;NNE;5;63%;5%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;39;37;An afternoon shower;37;37;S;9;73%;95%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;62;52;Plenty of sunshine;66;53;NNE;8;49%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;77;62;A t-shower in spots;78;59;ENE;14;58%;41%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;82;75;A couple of showers;82;75;E;14;77%;97%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;74;60;Mostly sunny;77;61;N;7;62%;11%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;77;47;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;NNW;4;34%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;79;58;Sunny and pleasant;86;62;SW;7;35%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;70;A shower or two;85;71;N;9;75%;86%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;55;43;Partly sunny;59;48;NNW;5;75%;33%;2

Seattle, United States;Low clouds;47;42;Low clouds breaking;47;41;SSE;4;80%;26%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, colder;29;16;Sunny, but cold;28;14;WNW;10;26%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;46;37;Overcast and chilly;46;37;NE;9;59%;33%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;NE;8;74%;58%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cool;52;33;Mild with some sun;53;34;SSE;6;67%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;74;A shower in the a.m.;83;74;ENE;16;70%;91%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A little a.m. rain;41;34;Bit of rain, snow;40;31;SSW;9;89%;78%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;79;68;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;NNE;12;56%;26%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;64;59;Occasional rain;64;60;E;9;74%;97%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;36;34;Snow and rain;38;36;SSW;13;77%;100%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;30;Chilly with sunshine;44;28;NE;5;56%;3%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;An afternoon shower;43;32;Mostly cloudy;44;33;NE;6;70%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;54;41;Partly sunny;54;44;SSW;7;35%;27%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;65;53;Mostly sunny;63;48;ENE;6;59%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;71;49;Periods of rain;56;39;NE;4;73%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;51;38;Mostly sunny;51;36;WNW;8;46%;27%;4

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;25;23;Increasingly windy;49;43;SW;21;58%;96%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;75;55;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;52;WSW;12;61%;9%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;61;46;A shower or two;61;53;W;17;64%;76%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Very cold;1;-28;Seasonably cold;12;-14;E;9;75%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;46;38;Partly sunny;48;39;SSE;4;66%;82%;2

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;51;35;Clouds and sun, mild;56;45;WSW;5;56%;91%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Warm, a p.m. shower;87;70;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;72;SSE;5;46%;44%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;40;36;Bit of rain, snow;42;38;SSW;10;83%;98%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower;46;37;A little p.m. rain;47;43;SW;13;77%;97%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;67;61;Breezy in the a.m.;68;57;SSE;13;71%;5%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;97;73;A shower in the p.m.;93;76;SW;7;50%;66%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, mild;47;26;Mostly cloudy;43;27;NE;2;66%;40%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather