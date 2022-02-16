BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

Alexa
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/16 01:35
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

9. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta

2. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Airport Security, Kwalee Ltd

8. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

6. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

10. FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Airport Security, Kwalee Ltd

2. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

3. Disney+, Disney

4. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

5. Theme Park Fun 3D!, Alictus

6. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta

7. Grab Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

8. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom Video Communications, Inc.