Tuesday At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center Delray Beach, Fla. Purse: $593,895 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Adrian Mannarino (7), France, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville (4), Australia, def. Peter Gojowczyk and Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-3, 6-0.