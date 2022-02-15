Data Quality Tools Market: 2021 Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2030

Data Quality Tools Market to reach USD 2655 million by 2025. Data Quality Tools Market valued approximately USD 720 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.72% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major driving factor of global data quality tools market are rising investment in data quality, increasing reliability of data for strategic decision making and changing regulatory compliance requirements for data quality across various industries. The use of data quality tools for marketing purposes will be one of the primary factors fueling the growth of the data quality tools market in the coming years. Moreover, Rise in the volume of business data across myriad firms along with mammoth need for acquiring high data quality in CRM and data integration activities is likely to propel the growth of data quality tools market in the years.

The major restraining factors of global data quality tools are high implementations costs, longer deployment time and lack of awareness about data quality tools applications & use and data security concerns resulting in large-scale adoption of cloud -based systems. Data quality tool enhances the quality of the data through various standardized processes, in order to maintain the quality of the data as per specific industry standards.

Data quality tools address the critical issues in all areas of information resources management, typically across various critical applications, including CRM, ERP, and BI. There are many benefits of data quality tools such as it enhances the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency of information across various enterprise operations, data quality tools enables an organization to complete a project correctly the first time around and it also helps in increasing customer satisfaction.

The regional analysis of Global Data Quality Tools Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounted leading share of total generating revenue in 2017 across the globe due to expanding enterprise information management initiatives across various industries. Asia-Pacific region region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to growing interest on data quality improvement solutions and rising focus on data driven technical and strategic decision making practices.

The major market player included in this report are:

Informatica

IBM

SAS

SAP

Oracle

Trillium Software

Information Builder

Experian

Ataccama

Talend

Pitney Bowes

RedPoint

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

> On-Premises

> Cloud

By Application:

> Enterprise

> Government

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Data Quality Tools Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16467

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16467

