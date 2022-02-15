Indium Market 2021: Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030￼

Report Ocean published a new report on the global semiconductor and electronics market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The global semiconductor and electronics market revenue was US$ revenue in 2020 and the market is forecast to reach US$ revenue by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of CAGR% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Indium is a soft silvery-white metal has various properties including high rate of thermal transfer, its unique bonding with nonmetallic substances, softness, consistent properties at cryogenic temperatures and cold welding. The growing utilization of electronic appliances or gadgets and rising product applications in various electronic devices mainly in flat panel liquid crystal displays and thin-film photovoltaics are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

For instance as per statista, the global smart phone penetration rate was 33.5% in 2016 and has rise to 44.9% in 2020. For instance: Around 66% of individuals adopts smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. Similarly, In Asia-Pacific, China holds the highest number of smartphone users with 1.3 billion users as compared to 530 million users in India, according to Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017.

However, the United States is also a significant player in the smartphone market with around 223 million users in 2017. Moreover, product launch by market player of LED has increased the demand for indium market. For instance: in January 2020, South Korea based Samsung electronics will launch a home version of its Micro LED TVs with distinct size ranges-75″, 88″, 93″, 110″, 146″, 150″, 219″, and 292″. However, the huge demand supply gap and price volatility is the major factor restraining the growth of global Indium market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Indium market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing population, rising disposable income & buying power, and increasing living standards have resulted in spurring production and even domestic sales of indium containing end products and other electronic items, hence driving the market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Indium Corporation

Korea Zinc

Nitto Denko Corporation

Nystar N.V

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

ProTech materials, Inc.

Touch International, Inc.

Umicore Thin Film Products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

Type III

By Application:

Indium Tin Oxide

Semiconductor

Solder and alloy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Indium Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

