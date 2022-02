Magnetic Refrigeration Market :Report Overview and Scope, Industry snapshot, Leading Companies and Opportunity Analysis by 2030￼

Report Ocean published a new report on the global semiconductor and electronics market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The global semiconductor and electronics market revenue was US$ revenue in 2020 and the market is forecast to reach US$ revenue by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of CAGR% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Magnetic refrigeration is a cooling technology, based on the magneto caloric effect or adiabatic demagnetization. This technology is used in coolers to accomplish uncommonly low temperatures and are utilized in the refrigeration framework. This technology is progressively conservative, and ecologically friendly when contrasted and the customary gas-pressure refrigeration is used. The increasing government initiatives on green technology, low maintenance costs and compact design and high energy efficiency are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

According to HM Government, the UK Climate Change Act 2008 aims to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80 per cent by 2050 as compared to 1990 levels. Moreover, introduction of products and other strategic alliance by the market players will accelerate the demand of the market. For instance: in February 2020, Haier India launched 83 new products in category of IoT based home appliances in India. The company offers refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, LED TVs and others, thus, expanding its product portfolio to smart home solutions in India. However, high initial investment and limited field strength of permanent magnets is the major factor restraining the growth of global Magnetic Refrigeration market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Magnetic Refrigeration market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the growing demand for frozen food and the increasing usage of refrigeration in logistics-related applications. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ubiblue

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd

Camfridge Ltd

Astronautics Corporation Of America

Vacuumschmelze Gmbh & Co. Kg

BASF SE

Eramet

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Refrigeration Systems

Air Conditioning Systems

By Application:

Commercial

Domestic

Transportation

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

