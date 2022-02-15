Home Entertainment Devices Market: Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the global semiconductor and electronics market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The global semiconductor and electronics market revenue was US$ revenue in 2020 and the market is forecast to reach US$ revenue by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of CAGR% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Home entertainment devices include consumer electronic products or other electronic gadgets such as video players & recorders, gaming devices, television sets, and audio equipment that are used in domestic or personal context. Increasing penetration of smartphones and internet based electronic devices has increased the demand for home entertainment devices which in result drives the market growth. For instance: Around 66% of individuals adopts smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. Also, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China is the largest producer and exporter of consumer electronics (such as computers, laptops, mobile phones, and televisions) combinedly producing around 80% of these devices in the year 2018.

As per the MIIT, China produced around 1.8 billion units of mobile phones, 300 million units of computers & laptops, and around 200 million units of televisions in 2018. Besides, the shipments of computers & laptops, televisions, and smartphones manufactured in China accounted for 20%, 20%, and 27.8% respectively of the global total in the year 2018. Also as per Statista, the number of smartphone users worldwide was 2.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise to 3.8 billion users in 2021.

Moreover, rising consumer spending on home entertainment devices as well as increasing demand for gaming consoles among kids are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, the consumer spending on video gaming content in US was USD 17.5 billion in 2010 and rise to USD 35.4 billion of video gaming content spending in 2019. However, the high cost of home entertainment devices and shifting preference to other alternatives is the major factor restraining the growth of global Home Entertainment Devices market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Home Entertainment Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology as well as growing penetration of the internet in developing economies and changing lifestyles of consumers have led to an increase in spending on household entertainment devices.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sony Corporation

Apple Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronic, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Bose Corporation

Sennheiser Electronic Gmbh & Co. Kg

Microsoft Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Audio equipment

Video devices

Gaming consoles

By Connectivity:

Wired devices

Wireless devices

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Home Entertainment Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

