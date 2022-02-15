Software Defined Radio (SDR) 2021: Opportunity Assessment, Business Opportunities, Top Industry Players, Trend and Growth to 2030￼

Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market is valued approximately USD 25.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.63 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The radio industry and communication systems have drastically changed in recent years due to the advent of digital electronics. Although the term software-defined radio is not new to the industry, there have been substantial developments in software-defined radio in terms of technology and applications. SDR is a kind of radio communication device where communication is accomplished by using the software on the personal computer or embedded system instead of adding hardware such as amplifiers, detectors, modulators, philters, mixers, demodulators, and others. The market id driven by technological advances in software-defined radio, growing telecommunications adoption of SDR, increasing military spending on tactical communication.For instance:

According to Statista, In 2019, the world’s military spending amounted to 1.92 trillion U.S. dollars, compared to 1.14 trillion U.S. dollars in 2001 The key players of global Software defined radio market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In April 2017, General Dynamics received a USD 410.4 million contract from the UK Ministry of Defense to design a tactical communication and information system for the next generation. The device will provide the powers with a quick and reliable communication capability. However, Higher initial cost, security issues, problems with integration would restrain the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Technological advances in software-defined radio. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increased growing telecommunications adoption of SDR, increasing military spending on tactical communication would create lucrative growth prospects for the Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

Harris Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Thales

General Dynamics

Aselsan

Rohde and Schwarz

Leonardo

Huawei

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Land

Airborne

Naval

Space

By Application:

Defence

Commercial

By Component:

Software

Transmitter

Receiver

Auxiliary System

By Frequency band:

High frequency

Very high frequency

Ultra-high frequency

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

