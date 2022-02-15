Alexa
Romania midfielder Stanciu leaves Slavia for Wuhan

By Associated Press
2022/02/15 21:58
PRAGUE (AP) — Romania midfielder Nicolae Stanciu completed his transfer from Slavia Prague to Wuhan Three Towns in China.

Slavia confirmed the move on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Stanciu left the Czech club where his three-year contract was set to expire end of June. Details of Stanciu’s new contract have not been immediately released.

Czech media reports say Slavia will receive about 4 million euros ($4.5 million) for the playmaker. It’s about the same it paid for him when he joined Slavia from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

Stanciu played 112 games in all competitions for Slavia, scoring 26 goals and setting up another 27.

He helped Slavia win two domestic titles and reach the group stage of the Champions League and the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

He had previously also played for Anderlecht and Slavia’s local rival Sparta.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-16 00:06 GMT+08:00

